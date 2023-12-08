Rediscovery of a Rare Golden Mole in South Africa Stuns Experts

A remarkable rediscovery has taken place in South Africa as researchers, after an extensive two-year search, have found a blind golden mole that was believed to be extinct for the past 87 years. The De Winton’s golden mole, which glides effortlessly through sand, was located among sand dunes in the country’s northwest region. The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and the University of Pretoria collaborated on this groundbreaking mission, utilizing DNA samples and the assistance of a sniffer dog.

Previously, this elusive species was last officially sighted in 1936 and was only known to inhabit the small area of Port Nolloth in the northern Cape. Due to their small size, similar to that of a mouse or hamster, and their ability to blend into the sand with their shimmering coat, the golden moles are incredibly difficult to spot. Moreover, they live in burrows that are almost inaccessible, rarely leaving any visible signs behind, and possess incredibly sensitive hearing that aids them in detecting movements above ground.

To locate the species, scientists turned to environmental DNA (eDNA) samples, which consist of the DNA shed animals as they move through their environment, such as skin cells, hair, or feces. By finding and sequencing the DNA, the team was able to confirm the presence of De Winton’s golden mole.

During their expedition, the researchers surveyed up to 18 kilometers (11 miles) of dune habitat per day and collected over 100 soil samples from sites where golden mole activity was detected, with the help of a trained scent-detection dog named Jessie. While identifying common species posed no challenges, determining if De Winton’s golden mole was present proved to be more difficult. However, when a second gene sequence from a specimen in a Cape Town museum became available, it was a clear match.

This significant rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole showcases the power of genetic research and the dedication of conservationists in protecting and understanding rare species. It highlights the importance of ongoing efforts to identify and preserve vulnerable wildlife, ensuring the survival of these extraordinary creatures for generations to come.