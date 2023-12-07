Illegal Dumping Site in Cypress Becomes Community Eyesore

Residents in Cypress, Texas are frustrated an ongoing illegal dumping site behind a strip mall on FM 529. The site, which was first brought to the attention of KPRC 2 in October, continues to be a problem despite efforts to clean it up. The area is cluttered with mattresses, couches, rugs, and tables, making it an eyesore for the community.

Neighbor Garrett Fusilier expresses his concerns about the situation, stating, “It’s just a real big eyesore for our community.” In addition to its appearance, Fusilier highlights the potential dangers of the trash piles, especially for the children who frequently play in the area. There is a growing concern about the presence of unknown bacteria and hazardous materials within the dumped items.

Although volunteers initially provided some relief after the initial news coverage, their efforts did not have a lasting impact. Within days, the trash began accumulating again. Despite the presence of a sign stating “No illegal dumping, you’re on camera, we will prosecute,” the individuals responsible continue to disregard the law.

The illegal dumping site falls under the jurisdiction of Precinct 5, but KPRC 2 discovered that Precinct 1 has an Environmental Crimes Unit responsible for handling illegal dumping cases across the entirety of Harris County. Following contact with Precinct 1, an investigation into the matter is set to be launched.

It is important for residents to report any instances of illegal dumping in Harris County. To do so, individuals can call Harris County’s Environmental Crime Tipline at 832-927-1567. By reporting these activities, the community can work together to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the cleanliness and safety of their surroundings.

In conclusion, the illegal dumping site continues to be a blight on the Cypress community. Efforts to clean up the area have been overshadowed the ongoing dumping. However, with the involvement of law enforcement, there is hope that the situation will be addressed and resolved, allowing residents to enjoy a cleaner and safer environment.