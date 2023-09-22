TikTok User’s Wheelchair Dilemma Leads to Beyoncé Concert Experience

A TikTok user named Jon Hetherington recently faced a dilemma when he was unable to attend a Beyoncé concert due to his wheelchair exceeding the plane’s cargo dimensions. However, he turned to TikTok to share his frustration, and the video caught the attention of hundreds of users who began tagging Beyoncé and her production company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Fortunately for Hetherington, a representative for Beyoncé reached out to him and arranged for him to attend her Dallas show. At the concert, Hetherington had the opportunity to spend time with Beyoncé and wrote on Instagram about the meaningful moments they shared. He also mentioned that he would keep the details of their conversation private.

Hetherington, who has cerebral palsy, had previously flown to Seattle to attend a concert singer Janelle Monáe. However, at the Eugene Airport in Oregon this time, an Alaska Airlines employee informed him that his wheelchair was four inches too tall for the flight. Despite attempts to collapse the chair, it could not fit on the plane. Frustrated, Hetherington turned to TikTok to express his disappointment.

Surprised the overwhelming response to his video, Hetherington realized that his dilemma had gained significant attention. The video received over 90,000 views, and Alaska Airlines eventually refunded his ticket. The airline acknowledged the situation and expressed their efforts to improve the travel experience for passengers with mobility aids.

According to Alaska Airlines, their Boeing planes have dimension limitations for loading wheelchairs, while Airbus aircraft can accommodate taller wheelchairs. It is recommended for passengers with mobility aids to submit a special service request to determine the best possible accommodations.

Sources: NPR