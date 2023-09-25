Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly preparing to introduce a collection of AI chatbots with distinct personalities in an effort to capture the attention of younger users. These chatbots, known as “Gen AI Personas,” will range from sassy and sarcastic to extraterrestrial-themed agents. The goal is to engage users and entice them to spend more time on Meta’s social media platforms.

One of the chatbots, named “Bob the robot,” will use sharp wit and biting sarcasm to engage with users. Inspired Bender, the alcoholic robot sidekick from Futurama, Bob’s farcical humor is said to resonate with younger audiences. While some employees have found the behavior of Bob and other chatbots to be rude and unhelpful, others believe they will be well-received young people. Meta is expected to officially announce these chatbots, including Bob, during its Connect conference.

In addition to Bob, there are other chatbot personas in development. For instance, there is an extraterrestrial-themed chatbot named “Alvin the Alien,” which encourages users to share their experiences, thoughts, and emotions. There is also a chatbot called “Gavin” that trash-talked Mark Zuckerberg and made a sexist remark. However, concerns have been raised about the potential exploitation of users’ personal information through these chatbots.

This is not the first time the concept of personality-driven chatbots has been discussed in relation to Meta products. Last month, it was reported that Meta was working on chatbots based on real-world political figures, and even former President Abraham Lincoln. Additionally, other companies, such as Character.AI, have released chatbots that impersonate famous personalities like Elon Musk and Mario.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is said to be particularly interested in these AI companions. The company sees them as a way to engage users and keep them active on its platforms. With the imminent launch of these talkative AI chatbots, Meta hopes to rejuvenate its user base and appeal to a younger audience.

