Local Volunteers Join Forces to Beautify Braddock’s Trail Park

Local residents in North Huntingdon came together to lend a helping hand in clearing and maintaining the trails at Braddock’s Trail Park. Led the newly-formed nonprofit organization, Friends of Norwin Trails, about 30 volunteers gathered to establish new paths and improve existing ones.

The initiative was met with enthusiasm, drawing participants like Shannon Reiter, executive director of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. Reiter, who frequents the park for her own outdoor activities, expressed her personal attachment to the space and her excitement about being a steward for its preservation.

The park itself is a hidden gem in North Huntingdon, according to Reiter. Many residents are unaware of its existence, but with the efforts of Friends of Norwin Trails and dedicated volunteers, that may soon change.

President and Co-Founder of Friends of Norwin Trails, Dan Korhnak, explained that the group focused on quick wins and areas that were underutilized. By collaborating with local volunteers, they aimed to generate excitement and support for the park and its trails.

To ensure long-lasting results, the volunteers used the natural contours of the hillside to shape the paths. This strategy not only enhances maneuverability but also minimizes erosion, a common challenge faced trail maintenance groups.

Scott Gray, a co-founder of the nonprofit organization and an experienced trail maintenance volunteer, emphasized the importance of erosion prevention. Having worked on approximately 17 miles of trails in White Oak Park, Gray understands the tremendous impact that dedicated volunteers can have on transforming and revitalizing outdoor spaces.

Friends of Norwin Trails plans to return to Braddock’s Trail Park for further trail maintenance in January. The group’s ongoing efforts will not only enhance the park’s beauty but also encourage more people to discover and appreciate this hidden gem of North Huntingdon.