Chad Tracy Balances Baseball Career and Family Life

Chad Tracy, manager of the Worcester Red Sox, is wrapping up his second season with the team and preparing to return home to Cincinnati for his most important job: being a father and husband. Tracy, the son of former Major League Baseball player and manager Jim Tracy, grew up surrounded baseball and has dedicated his life to the sport. After a career as a professional player, Tracy transitioned into coaching and eventually became the manager of the WooSox.

Tracy’s success as a manager has not gone unnoticed, as he was recently named the Best Manager Prospect in Triple-A Baseball America. His players have nothing but respect for him and believe he has what it takes to become a big-league manager in the future. Tracy’s passion for the game is evident, and he is known for his deep knowledge and love for baseball.

Despite his demanding career, Tracy prioritizes his family above all else. His wife and kids have joined him in Worcester during the season, and they make the most of their time together. Tracy’s children even had the opportunity to announce the names of WooSox batters during a game, creating a special moment for the entire family.

Managing a baseball team and managing a family can be challenging, but Tracy and his family have found ways to make it work. They rely on the support of family and friends, as well as technology like FaceTime, to stay connected and navigate the ups and downs of their long-distance situation. Tracy’s wife, Emily, describes their journey as an adventure and believes that they have done a great job of balancing both worlds.

As Tracy looks to the future, his path is uncertain. The life of a baseball manager is unpredictable, but with his success in Worcester, he has proven that he has the skills and dedication to make it to the big leagues. No matter where his career takes him, Tracy knows that his family will always be the most important thing in his life.

Definitions:

Triple-A: The highest level of minor league baseball in the United States.

Manager Prospect: A player or coach who is seen as having the potential to become a manager in the future.

Long-distance situation: Refers to the challenges of managing a family while being physically separated from them for extended periods of time.

Sources:

– Source: The Worcester Telegram & Gazette