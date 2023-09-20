Pinterest Stock Upgraded to Buy/High Risk Citi Analysts

Citi analysts have upgraded Pinterest stock to Buy/High Risk from Neutral with a new price target of $36.00, up from the previous target of $31.00. The upgrade comes after the analysts attended Pinterest’s analyst day and gained confidence in the ongoing turnaround of the image sharing platform. They believe that engagement will continue to increase, advertising innovations will improve monetization trends, and the platform’s adjusted EBITDA margins will expand. They also note that product investments have improved the user experience and increased the relevance and personalization of content across the platform.

Following the ebullient analyst day, Pinterest shares closed 3.2% higher and were up another 3.9% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The upgrade reflects the analysts’ positive view on Pinterest’s future prospects.

IBM Receives Outperform Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital has initiated coverage on IBM with an Outperform rating and a price target of $188.00. The analysts are optimistic about IBM’s competitive positioning and unique role in the technology ecosystem. They believe that IBM’s value proposition lies in its ability to facilitate efficient digital transformation through consulting and software. The analysts also highlight the misunderstood and undervalued nature of IBM’s software business, particularly in its contributions to hybrid environments, AI, and spend optimization.

Although IBM shares initially rose significantly in premarket trading, they experienced a slight pullback to a $0.44 rise at $146.96. RBC Capital’s coverage reflects its positive outlook on IBM’s prospects.

Royal Caribbean and Carnival Upgraded Based on Positive Industry Outlook

Truist Securities has upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from Hold to Buy with a price target of $137.00. Similarly, Carnival has been upgraded from Sell to Hold with a price target of $17.00. The upgrades are based on discussions with cruise-focused travel agencies and data analysis on future bookings and pricing, which suggest exceptionally strong forward-looking trends for 2024 and 2025. There has been a significant increase in industry-wide sales for these years compared to 2019, with demand outpacing supply.

Following the upgrades, Royal Caribbean’s stock climbed 2.5% to $98.32, while Carnival’s stock saw a marginal increase to $15.09. The upgrades reflect a positive outlook for the cruise sector.

Methanex Stock Upgraded Raymond James

Raymond James has upgraded Methanex stock to Outperform from Market Perform and raised its price target to $60.00 from $50.00. The upgrade is based on the improvement of methanol prices and the tightness of spot prices. After an 18-month decline, spot methanol prices are on the rise, and they are expected to tighten further due to demand-side factors such as Brent prices, MTO operational rates, and China’s stimulus. The upgrade reflects the positive outlook for Methanex and its future performance.

Following the upgrade, Methanex shares rose more than 5% on Tuesday. Raymond James’ upgrade reflects its belief in the positive momentum of the company.

Sources:

– Citi Analysts

– RBC Capital

– Truist Securities

– Raymond James