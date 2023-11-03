The Mummy Reboot Finds Success on Netflix: A Modern Thrill Ride

Universal’s 2017 reboot of The Mummy, featuring Tom Cruise in the lead, has become a hit on Netflix. The film, which sits at number 2 on the Netflix Daily Top 10, takes a fresh approach to the Brendan Fraser-led Mummy franchise.

Directed Alex Kurtzman and written David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie, and Dylan Kussman, this fantasy-adventure flick introduces audiences to the story of a US Army sergeant who accidentally unearths the tomb of an Egyptian princess named Ahmanet. Sofia Boutella flawlessly portrays Ahmanet, a reimagined version of Imhotep from the original franchise, while Tom Cruise delivers a captivating performance as the brave sergeant.

While the reboot faced initial skepticism due to the cancellation of the fourth installment in the Fraser franchise, it successfully breathes new life into the iconic Universal Monsters. The Mummy is part of Universal’s ambitious undertaking known as the “Dark Universe,” a contemporary cinematic universe that weaves together classic monster characters in modern settings.

The film’s negative reviews and the mixed reactions from fans haven’t hindered its success on Netflix. The Mummy has already made a remarkable $410 million at the box office, surpassing its rumored budget of $195 million. It seems that despite the initial concerns, audiences appreciate the film’s thrilling and action-packed nature.

In an interview with Variety, Brendan Fraser, the star of the original Mummy franchise, shared his thoughts on the reboot’s reception. While acknowledging the difficulty of creating a successful Mummy movie, Fraser highlighted the importance of injecting a sense of fun into the story. He believed that the 2017 incarnation lacked the enjoyable and adventurous elements that made the original films so appealing.

Now, streaming on Netflix, The Mummy has the potential to climb to the number one spot on the platform. With its unique blend of action, fantasy, and adventure, this reboot offers a thrilling experience for audiences of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this modern thrill ride!

FAQs

1. Is The Mummy reboot a continuation of the Brendan Fraser-led franchise?

No, the 2017 reboot takes a fresh approach and introduces a new storyline with Tom Cruise in the lead role.

2. What is the Dark Universe?

The Dark Universe is Universal’s ambitious cinematic universe that intertwines classic monster characters in contemporary settings.

3. Why did the fourth installment of the Brendan Fraser franchise get canceled?

The fourth installment, titled The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was ultimately scrapped to pave the way for the reboot and the Dark Universe.

4. How well did The Mummy perform at the box office?

Despite mixed reviews, The Mummy garnered $410 million worldwide, surpassing its rumored budget of $195 million.