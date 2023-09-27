“The Foreigner” Climbs the Netflix Charts

“The Foreigner” has proved to be a hit on Netflix in the U.S., quickly rising up the ranks since its release on September 23, 2023. According to FlixPatrol, the movie debuted at number seven and has consistently climbed the charts, currently sitting at number four on the Netflix home page. With continued streaming activity, it may even reach the number one spot in the upcoming week.

Not only has “The Foreigner” been popular among viewers, but it has also received positive reviews. With a 66% Rotten Tomatoes score, it surpasses other films that have recently gained attention on Netflix. This thriller starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan offers a refreshing departure from Chan’s usual acrobatic action sequences. Instead, director Martin Campbell aimed to maintain a more grounded and realistic tone, highlighting a different side of Chan’s talents.

Campbell expressed his intention to preserve Chan’s iconic “old man” persona in the film, avoiding the use of extravagant stunts and focusing on a military-based narrative. By doing so, “The Foreigner” distinguishes itself in Chan’s filmography and showcases a more serious and gritty performance from the renowned actor.

Amid the overwhelming number of choices on the streaming platform, “The Foreigner” stands out as a worthy option for viewers. It combines a captivating storyline, strong performances from its lead actors, and a departure from the typical Jackie Chan formula. So why not join the growing number of fans and give “The Foreigner” a go?

Sources:

– FlixPatrol

– Rotten Tomatoes