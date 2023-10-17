“Deliver Us from Evil” Climbs Netflix Charts After Release

Since its release on October 12, 2023, “Deliver Us from Evil” has been steadily gaining popularity on Netflix. FlixPatrol, a platform that collects streaming data, has provided valuable insights into the film’s performance. Just one day after its debut, the movie secured the fifth spot on the list of most-watched titles in the United States. It continued to climb the ranks, reaching fourth place on October 14 and eventually settling at the second spot. Maintaining its position at number two, there is a strong possibility that “Deliver Us from Evil” may even reach the coveted number one spot in the coming days.

This success ensures that the film will be featured in Netflix’s official Top 10 for the week of its release. Although the streaming platform has not yet released its official data for last week, it is highly likely that Scott Derrickson’s movie will make the list. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering that “Deliver Us from Evil” was initially met with mixed reviews from critics, reflected in its current 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics believed that Derrickson did not bring anything new to well-established horror tropes. However, the film’s resurgence on Netflix suggests that there may be something worth exploring in this supernatural thriller.

In conclusion, “Deliver Us from Evil” has seen significant success on Netflix since its debut, surpassing its initial critical reception. As viewers continue to engage with the film, its position on the streaming charts may continue to rise, potentially claiming the number one spot. Reaching the Netflix Top 10 is an impressive feat for any movie, and it will be interesting to see if this resurgence prompts a reevaluation of the film’s worth.

Sources: FlixPatrol, Rotten Tomatoes