Saginaw City Receives International Recognition for Budget Reporting

Saginaw City Hall in Michigan has once again been acknowledged for its excellence in budget reporting an international organization. Recognized the Government Finance Officers Association, this prestigious honor has been bestowed upon Saginaw for the sixteenth consecutive year. The association, comprising members from the United States and Canada, deemed the city’s budget document for the current fiscal year as deserving of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

Yolanda M. Bland, the director of management and budget at Saginaw City Hall, emphasized the city’s commitment to transparency and accountability through the budget. Bland stated that the goal was to create a budget that is easily comprehensible for the community, enabling them to hold the city accountable for its plans and policies. The approved budget for 2023-24, amounting to $178.2 million, was endorsed the Saginaw City Council in May.

The Government Finance Officers Association evaluates budget submissions based on four criteria: the budget’s effectiveness as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications tool. In this regard, Saginaw’s budget outline for 2023-24, a comprehensive 330-page document, has been made available online for public access.

Yolanda M. Bland, who has been instrumental in Saginaw’s award-winning streak throughout her tenure as a top administrator for budget planning and reporting, expressed her dedication to producing an even more outstanding budget document in the future. She aspires to continue receiving this esteemed recognition for years to come.

For more news from the Bay City and Saginaw regions, readers can bookmark the local Bay City and Saginaw news page or sign up for the free daily newsletter, “3@3”, to stay informed.