A Star’s Epic Journey: From the Depths of the Cosmos to a Black Hole’s Grasp

A groundbreaking study recently published in Proceedings of the Japan Academy, Series B has revealed a fascinating discovery regarding a star located near the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy: the star originated from beyond our galaxy. This remarkable finding marks the first time that a star of extragalactic origin has been found in the vicinity of a supermassive black hole.

Although numerous stars have been observed near the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*, the extreme gravitational forces exerted the black hole make it an inhospitable environment for star formation. Consequently, all the stars observed in this region must have formed elsewhere and migrated towards the black hole. However, the question remains: where did these stars actually form?

An international research team led Shogo Nishiyama from Miyagi University of Education has shed light on this puzzle. Utilizing the powerful Subaru Telescope for a period of eight years, the team focused their observations on a star called S0-6, situated a mere 0.04 light-years away from Sagittarius A*.

Analysis of the star’s properties and characteristics revealed that S0-6 is approximately 10 billion years old and possesses a chemical composition similar to stars found in small galaxies located outside of the Milky Way, such as the Small Magellanic Cloud and the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy.

Based on these revealing findings, the most plausible theory suggests that S0-6 was born in a now-defunct small galaxy that used to orbit the Milky Way before being absorbed it. The observational evidence strongly indicates that a significant number of stars in close proximity to Sagittarius A* originated from outside our galaxy.

This awe-inspiring revelation implies that over the course of its 10 billion-year existence, S0-6 must have embarked on an astonishing journey of more than 50,000 light-years to reach its current location near Sagittarius A*. It is highly likely that S0-6 did not travel in a straight path but rather spiraled towards the galactic center.

Despite this remarkable achievement, many mysteries remain. Shogo Nishiyama expresses his curiosity, stating, “Did S0-6 genuinely originate outside the Milky Way? Did it have any companion stars, or did it venture alone?” The quest for answers to these questions continues, with hopes of unraveling the enigmatic nature of stars dwelling in the vicinity of supermassive black holes.

Citation:

Nishiyama, S. et al. (2023). Origin of an orbiting star around the galactic supermassive black hole. Proceedings of the Japan Academy, Series B. DOI: 10.2183/pjab.100.007

This article is based on materials provided the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and was originally published on Phys.org.