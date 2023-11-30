Uncovering the Dark Side of Real Estate in 99 Homes

As the housing crisis continues to affect countless families, the film “99 Homes,” directed Ramin Bahrani, sheds light on the sinister underbelly of the real estate industry. The movie revolves around Dennis Nash, a single father who finds himself collaborating with the very man responsible for his family’s eviction, real estate agent Rick Carver. In navigating this twisted alliance, Dennis uncovers the unethical practices rampant in the business and decides to exploit them for his own gain.

Delving into the moral dilemma faced Dennis, the film deftly explores the impact of his choices on his psyche. Andrew Garfield delivers a compelling performance as Dennis Nash, while Michael Shannon shines as the conniving Rick Carver. The supporting cast, including Laura Dern, Tim Guinee, Clancy Brown, Noah Lomax, and Cynthia Santiago, adds depth and authenticity to the story.

Now, let’s explore how you can watch and stream “99 Homes” on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Peacock.

Can I Stream “99 Homes”?

Yes, you can stream “99 Homes” on both Netflix and Peacock. Here’s how you can access the film on each platform:

Watch “99 Homes” on Netflix

To watch “99 Homes” on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Netflix website: [netflix.com](https://netflix.com)

2. Sign up for an account choosing a payment plan that suits your needs:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create your account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your preferred payment method.

With the Netflix Standard with Ads plan, you’ll have access to almost all the movies and TV shows, albeit with occasional advertisements. You can enjoy streaming in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Netflix Standard plan offers the same benefits but without any ads. Additionally, it allows you to download content on two devices and even add one additional member to your account who doesn’t reside in the same household.

Opting for the Premium plan grants you the same perks as the Standard plan, but with Ultra HD streaming on up to four supported devices. You can download content on six devices, and include up to two extra members in your account. Netflix also supports spatial audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Watch “99 Homes” on Peacock

To stream “99 Homes” on Peacock, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Peacock website: [peacock.com](https://peacocktv.com)

2. Click on “Get Started.”

3. Choose your preferred payment plan:

– $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (Premium)

– $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (Premium Plus)

4. Create your account.

5. Enter your payment details.

With the Peacock Premium plan, you’ll gain access to over 80,000+ hours of content, including TV shows, movies, and live sports. This plan includes current NBC and Bravo shows, as well as access to 50 always-on channels. However, it does include limited exclusions for advertisements.

Opting for the Premium Plus plan provides all the same benefits as the Premium plan, but without any ads. You’ll also have the option to download select titles and watch them offline. Additionally, this plan grants you access to your local NBC channel, streaming live 24/7.

FAQ

Q: What is the synopsis of “99 Homes”?

A: “After his family is evicted from their home, proud and desperate construction worker Dennis Nash tries to win his home back striking a deal with the devil and working for Rick Carver, the corrupt real estate broker who evicted him.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services mentioned above may change over time. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.