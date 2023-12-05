New Grandma Helen Goes Viral for Unexpected TikTok Video

A TikTok video featuring 96-year-old Iowa resident Helen Ernst has gone viral, garnering over 17 million views and 1.6 million likes. In the video, Ernst recites a jingle for Carnation Milk, a popular brand known for its evaporated milk and owned Nestlé. However, what made this video particularly unique was the fact that Ernst added her own twist to the jingle with some inappropriate references.

The attention that the video received caught the eye of Carnation Milk, who decided to reward Grandma Helen and her family. They sent product samples, merchandise, and even presented a $5,000 check to express their appreciation. In addition, the company purchased the family’s Thanksgiving groceries and flew in Ernst’s granddaughter to join them for the holiday feast.

Interestingly, Ernst and the original writer of the jingle share something in common. The jingle, which was originally written in 1946, was not chosen for its inappropriate nature. However, the company’s CEO loved it and displayed it on his wall. The original writer was also awarded $1,000 for her creativity.

In response to the viral video, Carnation Milk has launched a line of Grandma Helen merchandise, available through their TikTok account @CarnationMilks. The proceeds from the sales will be used to fix the sidewalk outside of Ernst’s home, where she enjoys her regular walks.

This unexpected and humorous video has brought joy to many on the internet, showcasing the unique and witty personality of Grandma Helen. It serves as a reminder of how a simple moment captured on TikTok can bring people together and create unexpected opportunities.