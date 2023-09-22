Insights from a Survey on LinkedIn Users

A recent online survey conducted among 1,049 regular LinkedIn users has shed light on the demographic composition of the platform’s user base. The survey, conducted in May 2023 using a custom online polling tool, revealed some interesting trends.

Out of the respondents, 16.5% were 26 years old or younger, while 68.5% fell into the 27 to 42 years age bracket. Those between the ages of 43 and 58 accounted for 14.1% of respondents, and only 0.8% were 59 years old or older. With a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 3%, the survey’s results are statistically significant for the overall population.

The study was carried out through multiple research stages, including crowdsourcing and surveys. Data scientists meticulously examined all participant responses to ensure the quality of the findings. Additionally, the survey included an attention control question.

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform that allows users to connect with colleagues, industry professionals, and potential employers. With over 700 million users worldwide, the platform offers various features such as job postings, professional groups, and content sharing.

As a diverse user base is one of LinkedIn’s strengths, this survey’s insights into the age distribution of its users can provide valuable information to marketers, recruiters, and professionals using the platform.

Overall, this survey offers a snapshot into the age demographics among LinkedIn users. It also demonstrates the rigorous research process behind ensuring the accuracy and reliability of survey results.

