Get Ready for the Ultimate 90s Blowout: The Hair Trend that’s Making a Comeback

Prepare to say goodbye to those sleek, flat blowouts of the early 2000s and welcome the return of XXL volume with open arms! The 90s blowout trend has taken the beauty world storm, with celebrities like JLO, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner rocking this iconic hairstyle. And now, thanks to the secrets unveiled Grazia, you can achieve this gorgeous look right from the comfort of your own bathroom.

So, what exactly is the 90s blowout? Think back to the photo archives of supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer during the 90s – it was their signature style and epitomized the era. This hairstyle is all about inward-facing waves, lifted roots for added volume, and lusciously shiny, bouffant-like lengths.

The 90s blowout is currently riding the wave of glamour that has taken over the beauty realm, and it’s no wonder why – the look is absolutely stunning!

How to Achieve the Perfect 90s Blowout

To start off, ensure your hair is damp and apply some volumizing mousse or spray. You’ll then need a round bristle blow dryer, which you can use to lift your roots as much as possible. Alternatively, you can take a more old-school approach using a round brush and a regular hair dryer.

To keep those large waves intact and prevent them from falling flat, use hair rollers. Allow your hair to cool down while still in the shape created the styling tool of your choice. Once cooled, gently remove the rollers and brush your hair forward. For optimal results, it’s recommended to flip your head down during the brushing process.

Finally, run your fingers through your hair to add a touch of natural dishevelment and bring some structure to the style. And just like that, you’ve achieved the perfect 90s blowout!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can anyone achieve the 90s blowout?

Absolutely! The 90s blowout can work on various hair types and lengths. Just make sure to adjust the amount of product and the size of rollers accordingly to suit your hair texture.

How long does the 90s blowout last?

The longevity of your blowout will depend on factors such as your hair type, the products you use, and your daily activities. However, typically, with the right techniques and products, you can expect your blowout to stay intact for several days.

Can I customize my 90s blowout?

Definitely! While the classic 90s blowout has its own charm, feel free to add your own personal touch. You can experiment with different partings, accessories, or even incorporate a slight modern twist to make it truly your own.

With these insider tips and tricks, you’re now armed with everything you need to recreate the fabulous 90s blowout. Embrace the voluminous trend and get ready to turn heads wherever you go!