New Article: 90 Day: The Last Resort Season Finale Details Revealed

The much-anticipated season one finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort is finally here and fans are brimming with excitement. This spinoff series, which follows couples from the beloved franchise as they navigate a group retreat to save their relationships, has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. The season finale is set to air on TLC Monday, Oct. 30 at 9/8c, marking a turning point in the couples’ journeys.

One couple that has become the talk of the town is Big Ed and his partner Liz. Their fate has been hanging in the balance, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. In the last episode of season one, the ultimate decision of whether they choose to stay together or part ways will be unveiled, bringing closure to their dramatic story.

For those eager to catch the finale, it’s important to know where you can watch 90 Day: The Last Resort. While the show premieres on TLC, it is also available for live streaming on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream on the same day as they air. These streaming services offer convenient ways for fans to stay up-to-date with their favorite couples and be a part of the conversation.

Philo, known for its affordability, offers users access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. This includes popular channels such as the Hallmark Channel, MTV, HGTV, Discovery Channel, TLC, and more. With unlimited DVR and on-demand content, Philo provides a well-rounded streaming experience.

On the other hand, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream cater to viewers seeking a cable alternative with extensive channel options. FuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 per month, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and more. Similarly, DirecTV Stream provides a base package of 75 live TV channels for the same price, ensuring a wide range of choices.

As the season one finale draws near, make sure to tune in to witness the captivating conclusions of these couples’ journeys on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Don’t miss out on the thrill and drama that awaits!

