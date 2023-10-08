The Return of 90 Day Fiancé: Exploring Streaming Options and the Show’s Concept

The hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé is set to premiere its tenth season on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. For those who prefer streaming, the season premiere can also be watched live via Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch 90 Day Fiancé without any commitments.

Philo is known for being one of the more affordable live streaming services, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 per month. This service includes popular channels like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, and BET. Philo also provides an unlimited DVR feature and a selection of movies and TV shows available on-demand.

On the other hand, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream cater to those who want an alternative to traditional cable subscriptions, but with more exclusive channel options. FuboTV, which positions itself as a sports-focused streaming service, offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 per month after the free trial. These channels include ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and more. FuboTV also offers on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Similar to FuboTV, DirecTV Stream offers a base package of over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month with a free trial. The service provides a range of channel packages to choose from. Both FuboTV and DirecTV Stream give viewers access to various channels and features.

As for the show itself, 90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have obtained a unique visa known as the 90 Day Fiancé visa. Overseas partners travel to the US to live with their significant others for the first time, with a 90-day period to decide whether to get married or send their partner back home.

In conclusion, the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 is an exciting event for fans of the show. While traditional cable TV is an option, streaming services like Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream provide convenient ways to watch the show. Whether you prefer budget-friendly options or more extensive channel selections, there is a suitable streaming service available. Who will make it down the aisle this season and who will be forced to say goodbye? Tune in to find out!

