Get Ready for Season 10 of “90 Day Fiancé”

The highly anticipated 10th season of the hit reality TV show, “90 Day Fiancé,” is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. On this season, viewers will be treated to more drama and romance as they follow the journeys of international couples on their path to the altar.

The first episode, titled “Dearly Beloved,” promises to hook viewers from the start. Ashley will turn to her witchy spells to calm her nerves about Manuel’s arrival, while Nikki and Justin will work on improving their sexual chemistry. Sophie and LA Rob will navigate their differences, coming from two completely different worlds. And lastly, Jasmine will undergo a secret procedure while Gino quits his job, adding another layer of tension to their relationship.

If you don’t have cable or prefer streaming, you can catch “90 Day Fiancé” live on Philo or DIRECTV Stream, both of which offer free trials. Additionally, if you miss an episode or want to binge-watch the series at your own pace, you can find it on-demand through Philo or DIRECTV Stream.

For those unfamiliar with the show, “90 Day Fiancé” follows the journey of couples who have just 90 days to get married. It explores the challenges and obstacles they face, such as long-distance relationships and compatibility issues. Originally, the show focused on Americans bringing their foreign partners to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, also known as the Fiancé Visa. However, the series has expanded to showcase different stages of relationships and different types of couples.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, they can catch up on previous seasons, spinoffs, and even learn where their favorite couples are now. With its unique concept and captivating storylines, “90 Day Fiancé” continues to be one of TLC’s most popular shows.

Sources: