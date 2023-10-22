“90 Day Fiancé” Season 10 Episode 3: An Update on the Latest Dramas

In the upcoming episode of “90 Day Fiancé” season 10, titled “To Witness the Beginning,” viewers will witness the latest developments in the lives of the show’s couples. Nikki, who has just arrived in Moldova, becomes concerned that Justin is keeping their relationship a secret. Jasmine confesses to Gino about her butt implants, while Manuel’s secretive behavior continues to worry Ashley’s family. Additionally, Sophie finds herself troubled Rob’s past.

In the previous episode, titled “We Are Gathered Here Today,” Nikki was preparing for a trip that would determine the future of her relationship with Justin. Sophie was impressed with Rob’s dancing skills, and Manuel expressed similar sentiments about Ashley’s witchcraft practices. Jasmine and Gino are finally reunited, but Jasmine struggles with her personal dislike for Michigan.

As fans eagerly await the new episode, they may be wondering how to watch “90 Day Fiancé” without cable. For cord-cutters, two options are available: Philo and DIRECTV Stream, both of which offer free trials. The show airs on TLC at 8 p.m. on Sundays, followed “Sister Wives” at 10 p.m. It should also be available on Discovery Plus, although the timing may vary.

For those interested in binge-watching previous episodes or catching up on the series, Philo and DIRECTV Stream also provide on-demand options.

“90 Day Fiancé” is TLC’s flagship reality TV show, following international couples on their journey to the altar. Within the constraints of a 90-day timeframe, the couples face challenges such as long-distance issues and compatibility concerns. The show originated with American citizens bringing their foreign partners to the United States on a Fiancé Visa. It showcases the highs and lows of planning a wedding within the limited time frame, testing the couples’ love and commitment.

