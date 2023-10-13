New True Crime Documentaries and Docuseries Premiering in October 2023

The true crime genre has seen a surge in popularity, with podcasts and streaming services producing content based on real-life crimes. While it has its drawbacks, such as potential exploitation and glorification of criminals, true crime media can also shed light on unsolved cases and societal issues.

If you’re a fan of true crime, here are some of the documentaries and docuseries premiering on streaming services this month:

“Hostage 911” – This show revolves around real hostage situations and the negotiations between criminals and law enforcement. It features audio and video from these crimes and explores the psychology behind the conversations. “Last Stop Larrimah” – This docuseries delves into the mysterious disappearance of a resident in the Australian Outback town of Larrimah. It examines the life of the missing person and the other residents in an attempt to uncover the truth. “The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime” – This documentary focuses on the tragic murder of Matthew Shepard, a young college student who was targeted because of his sexual orientation. The case sparked a national dialogue about hate crimes. “No Accident” – This documentary explores the civil lawsuit filed in response to the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. It exposes a network of conspirators and sheds light on the challenges of holding them accountable. “Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders” – This docuseries examines the unsolved case of seven deaths linked to cyanide-laced Tylenol in 1982. It focuses on a particular suspect and highlights the flaws in the law enforcement investigation. “The Devil on Trial” – This Netflix documentary tells the story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed to be possessed a demon when he murdered his landlord in 1981. It combines reenactments and home videos to portray the event and ensuing trial. “Get Gotti” – This docuseries follows the FBI’s investigation of notorious crime boss John Gotti. It uses sources from law enforcement and the Gambino crime family to delve into Gotti’s life and criminal activities. “Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder” – This miniseries explores the Hare Krishna movement and the corruption that emerged after the death of its founder. It focuses on Keith Ham, a religious leader accused of racketeering and conspiracy to murder. “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents — The Confession” – This documentary centers around the 2002 case of Suzane von Richtofen, who was convicted of killing her parents. It examines the actions of Suzane and her accomplices in the aftermath of the murder and how the police uncovered the truth.

These true crime documentaries and docuseries offer a range of stories and cases, providing insights into the psychology of criminals and the challenges faced law enforcement and the legal system in solving and prosecuting these crimes.

Sources:

[Source: Max, Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime]