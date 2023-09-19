New Movies Streaming This Week: Thrillers, Horrors, and Action Flicks

This week’s new movies on streaming services offer a diverse range of genres, from war thrillers to horror tales and family-friendly action flicks. Despite being less high-profile than last week’s blockbusters, these films are still worth checking out.

One of the notable releases is “Golda,” a thriller starring Helen Mirren. Set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, the film follows Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir as she faces the potential destruction of her country. With a skeptical cabinet and complex diplomatic relations, Meir must make tough decisions that will determine the fate of Israel.

Another intriguing film is “The Good Mother,” where Hilary Swank plays a journalist investigating her own son’s murder. Devastated his death, Marissa Bennings forms an unlikely alliance with her son’s pregnant girlfriend to track down the responsible parties. Together, they delve into the city’s seedy underworld of drugs and crime.

For those looking for something more sensual, “Sanctuary” is an erotic thriller that explores the relationship between a dominatrix and her wealthy client. As they navigate power dynamics and hidden desires, their interactions escalate into a mix of anger, frustration, and lust.

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” is a horror tale inspired Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” The film follows a brilliant teenager named Vicaria, who believes that death is a curable disease. After successfully resurrecting her brother, it becomes clear that the creature she has brought back to life is extremely dangerous.

Other releases include “Cassandro,” a biopic about a gay amateur wrestler who rises to stardom, and “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” a reboot of the popular family film franchise.

Lastly, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” explores the idea of arranged marriages in the age of online dating. As Zoe chronicles her friend Kaz’s journey to wed a stranger chosen his parents, she questions whether this traditional approach to love holds any wisdom.

These new movies are available for streaming on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a week filled with thrilling, horror-filled, and action-packed entertainment.

