New Movies Streaming This Week: A Fresh Lineup of Thrillers, Rom-coms, and Documentaries

This week, streaming platforms are bringing a diverse selection of new movies to entertain and captivate audiences. From thrilling psychological dramas to romantic dramedies and insightful documentaries, there is something for everyone. Let’s explore the top picks for this week’s streaming lineup.

Butcher’s Crossing: Join Nicolas Cage on his latest cinematic adventure in this gripping Western. Set in 1847, Cage portrays a mysterious buffalo hunter seeking a financial backer to embark on a treacherous journey. With stunning visuals and intense performances, this psychological drama will keep you on the edge of your seat. **Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 7**

Dumb Money: Prepare for a wild ride as the GameStop stock craze comes to life in this thrilling adaptation. Follow Keith Gill, played Paul Dano, as his stock tip explodes into a movement that disrupts billionaires and attracts government attention. Experience the chaos and frenzy of the market like never before. **Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 7**

Foe: Dive into a thought-provoking sci-fi thriller reminiscent of Black Mirror. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal portray a married couple living in a world ravaged climate change. When Junior is selected for a mission to colonize another planet, Hen becomes entwined in a reality where a robotic clone replaces her husband. Prepare for an exploration of identity and the complexities of relationships. **Buy on Amazon starting Nov. 7**

The Inventor: Step into the world of Leonardo da Vinci in this captivating stop-motion animated film. Journey alongside da Vinci, voiced an exceptional cast, as he experiments with flying contraptions, invents machines, and unravels the mysteries of life. Experience the Renaissance master’s quest for knowledge and artistic brilliance like never before. **Buy on Apple starting Nov. 7**

The League: Delve into the rich history of the Negro League and its profound impact on baseball. Through rare archival footage and interviews with legendary players, including Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil, gain a deeper understanding of the athletes who paved the way for equality in Major League Baseball. This documentary is a powerful tribute to the resilience and talent of Black athletes. **Watch on Hulu starting Nov. 9**

Dicks: The Musical: Brace yourself for a hilarious and raunchy comedy filled with sibling shenanigans. Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp bring their off-Broadway show to the screen, portraying self-obsessed business rivals who discover they are long-lost twins. With an unforgettable cast, catchy tunes, and ample profanity, this musical extravaganza is a unique treat. **Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 10**

Fool’s Paradise: Charlie Day makes his directorial debut in this showbiz satire filled with star-studded cameos. Follow the journey of a mute mental health patient who rises to fame in Hollywood without uttering a word. With a stellar cast and clever commentary on the entertainment industry, this film is a delightful and absurd exploration of fame. **Watch on Hulu starting Nov. 10**

The Killer: Renowned director David Fincher returns with a gripping thriller starring Michael Fassbender as a professional assassin. After a job gone wrong, the assassin embarks on a quest for vengeance, encountering thrilling twists and turns along the way. Prepare for a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that showcases Fincher’s masterful storytelling. **Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 10**

She Came to Me: Rebecca Miller brings us a heartfelt romantic dramedy featuring an all-star cast. Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway portray characters navigating personal and creative challenges in the bustling streets of New York City. Follow their intertwining journeys as they discover love, rediscover passion, and find inspiration in unexpected places. **Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Nov. 10**

FAQ

Where can I stream these movies?

The movies mentioned in the article can be streamed on various platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Hulu. Each movie has its own availability and streaming platform, so be sure to check the mentioned dates and platforms for each film.

Are these movies available for purchase or only for streaming?

Some of the movies mentioned are available for purchase (PVOD) on platforms like Amazon and Apple. Others can be streamed on subscription-based platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. Refer to the information provided for each movie to determine how you can access them.

Are there any documentaries in this week’s lineup?

Yes, there is a documentary featured in this week’s lineup. “The League” explores the impact of the Negro League on baseball and pays tribute to the Black athletes who paved the way for integration in Major League Baseball.

Are there any movies suitable for families or children?

While some movies may be suitable for family viewing, it is important to check the content rating and descriptions to ensure they align with your preferences. The documentary “The League” may be both educational and entertaining for families interested in sports history.

Do these movies have subtitles or closed captions available?

Most streaming platforms provide subtitle or closed caption options for their content. Check the settings or options on the streaming platform you are using to access these movies to enable subtitles if needed.