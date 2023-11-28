New Movies Streaming This Week: A Fresh Batch of Entertainment

November may be coming to an end, but the flow of entertainment never stops. A fresh batch of new movies is streaming this week on popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and more. Get ready to indulge in a variety of genres and captivating storylines.

Disney Plus welcomes the long-awaited debut of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” taking viewers on a thrilling adventure alongside the whip-wielding archaeologist. Meanwhile, Peacock offers “The Exorcist: Believer,” a direct sequel to the original 1973 film. Director David Gordon Green brings his unique vision to this sixth installment, intended to kickstart a new trilogy.

For family-friendly options, Netflix presents “Family Switch,” a delightful comedy reminiscent of “Freaky Friday,” with Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms leading the cast. If you’re in the mood for a holiday-themed movie, Prime Video’s “Candy Cane Lane” starring Eddie Murphy promises plenty of laughs and Christmas cheer.

In addition to these exciting releases, there are other standout films to stream. John Cena takes on the role of an ex-special forces operative in the action comedy “Freelance.” Meg Ryan returns to the romantic comedy genre in “What Happens Later,” a heartwarming story of two former lovers reuniting at a regional airport.

With this lineup of new movies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of cinematic wonders.

