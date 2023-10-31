New Movies Streaming This Week: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, A Haunting in Venice, and More

As we enter a brand-new month, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock are ready to entertain us with a fresh lineup of movies. This week, the highly anticipated release is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to the 2018 animated blockbuster. Miles Morales is back in action, but this time, he’s faced with a new threat that sends him on a journey through different versions of Earth. Along the way, he reunites with Gwen Stacy to save the Multiverse.

For fans of mystery and thrillers, “A Haunting in Venice” is the film to watch. Starring Kenneth Branagh as the famous detective Hercule Poirot, this Agatha Christie adaptation takes place in Venice during Halloween. Poirot’s retirement is interrupted when he is asked to attend a séance that leads to a shocking murder. With secrets lurking in the haunted palazzo, Poirot is determined to uncover the truth.

If you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment, “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a must-watch. The beloved PAW Patrol pups are back, this time with superpowers. When a magical meteor crashes in Adventure City, the team must stop the crafty villains who want to steal these powers. Join Skye and her friends as they save the day once again.

For comedy enthusiasts, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” offers a hilarious and heartwarming experience. Toula and Ian are back, dealing with the loss of their fathers and embarking on a family reunion in Greece. Chaos ensues as they navigate through unexpected adventures, including Aunt Voula’s romantic escapade in Paris.

These are just a few of the exciting movies streaming this week. Whether you’re a superhero fan, a mystery lover, or enjoy a good comedy, there is something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and settle in for a week filled with thrilling, funny, and heartwarming stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 31.

Where can I watch “A Haunting in Venice”?

You can purchase and watch “A Haunting in Venice” on platforms like Amazon and Apple starting October 31.

When does “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” release?

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” will be available for purchase on platforms like Amazon and Apple starting October 31.

Is “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” available for streaming?

Yes, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” will be available for streaming on Peacock starting November 3.

