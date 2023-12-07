9 Signs That Prove You Are a True Michigander

Michigan, a state often overlooked for its beauty, is a hidden gem that deserves more recognition. Known for its unique shape, Michigan is a place where outdoor enthusiasts thrive and kindness reigns supreme. If you’re fortunate enough to call this state your home, there are certain signs that distinguish you as a true Michigander.

1. The Mitten Hand: Michiganders have a special way of showing people where their town is. By raising their hand and pointing to different areas, known as “The Mitten,” locals proudly identify their hometown. It’s a Pure Michigan tradition that adds a touch of charm.

2. Lake Michigan Triumphs: While the ocean may have its allure, Michiganders believe that Lake Michigan surpasses it in terms of beauty. Why travel to the coasts for a beach day when they have stunning Great Lakes right at their doorstep?

3. The Correct Pronunciation: One way to spot a non-Michigander is their mispronunciation of “Mackinac.” True locals know that it’s “Mackin-naw,” not “Mackin’ ack.” Only those worthy of Mackinac Island fudge can pronounce it correctly.

4. The Michigan Left: Michiganders are well-versed in the art of the “Michigan Left.” This distinctive traffic maneuver, resembling a U-turn, is a local specialty that out-of-towners often struggle to grasp.

5. The Party Store: The term “party store” holds a special meaning in Michigan. While it may be called a “liquor store” elsewhere, Michiganders affectionately refer to it as the “party store.” It’s where they go for a quick run to stock up on provisions in the best northerner accent possible.

6. The Utterance of “Ope”: In Michigan, and the Midwest at large, the word “ope” is an essential part of the local vocabulary. It effortlessly rolls off the tongue when accidentally bumping into someone or causing a minor inconvenience. Ope, there it is.

7. The Yoopers: If you don’t reside in the mitten-shaped region, congrats, you’re a Yooper! Michiganders use this term to refer to those who live in the Upper Peninsula (U.P.). It’s a shorthand that captures the unique identity and pride of Yoopers.

8. The Big Mac Bridge: Mention “Big Mac” to a true Michigander, and they will think of the magnificent Mackinac Bridge, not the fast-food sandwich. This iconic suspension bridge holds a special place in every Michigander’s heart, even if they’ve never set foot on it.

9. Pop, Not Soda: In Michigan, it’s not soda; it’s pop. And when it comes to choosing a local brand, Faygo is the clear favorite. A true Michigander has a deep appreciation for this Detroit-born pop and knows that it’s the best around.

Being a Michigander is more than just a geographical distinction; it’s a way of life. Whether it’s proudly showing off “The Mitten” or savoring a cold Faygo, these signs showcase the unique quirks and charms that make Michigan a truly remarkable place to call home.

