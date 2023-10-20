What to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and More

As the colder weather sets in, it’s the perfect time to cozy up at home and enjoy some streaming entertainment. Luckily, there are plenty of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and other top streaming services.

One of the highlights of the weekend is the Netflix premiere of Jennifer Lawrence’s sex comedy, “No Hard Feelings.” In this unconventional take on the Hunger Games, Lawrence plays the role of a girlfriend to a socially awkward college boy.

On the television side, Netflix brings us “Bodies,” a time-hopping crime thriller with a sci-fi twist. Based on a graphic novel Si Spencer, the show follows four detectives in different time periods who find the same dead body. As they investigate, they discover a connection to an enigmatic political leader.

Fans of popular series will be excited to know that “Upload” season 3, “Elite” season 7, and “Big Mouth” season 7 are all returning this weekend. “Upload” explores the concept of a digital afterlife, while “Elite” follows the scandals and crimes at a prestigious school. “Big Mouth” delves into the horrors of adolescence as the characters navigate high school.

Other notable releases include “Bosch: Legacy” season 2, where Harry Bosch must use his skills to find his kidnapped daughter, and “Wolf Like Me” season 2, which continues the story of a werewolf navigating love and parenthood.

If reality shows are more your style, check out “Fboy Island” season 3, where three women try to find love among a group of male contestants consisting of “Nice Guys” and “Fboys.” Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston joins the cast this season.

In terms of movies, Netflix brings us “No Hard Feelings,” marking Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the big screen after taking a break from acting.

With so many exciting new releases to choose from, this weekend promises to be full of entertainment for everyone’s tastes.

Definitions:

– Sex comedy: a genre of film or television that combines elements of both sexual humor and comedy.

– Time-hopping: a storytelling technique that involves jumping between different time periods.

– Sci-fi: an abbreviation for science fiction, a genre that explores the impact of imagined scientific or technological advancements on society.

– Graphic novel: a story presented in a comic book format, typically longer and more complex than a traditional comic book.

– Digital afterlife: the idea of a simulated existence or consciousness that exists after death, typically in a digital or virtual environment.

– Teen murder soap: refers to a television show that focuses on the lives and dramas of teenagers, often with murder mysteries as a central plot point.

– Werewolf: a mythical creature that can transform into a wolf or wolf-like creature, typically during a full moon.

– Reality show: a genre of television programming that features unscripted situations and actual people instead of actors.

– Nice Guys: a term used to describe men who are seen as kind, considerate, and respectful towards others.

– Fboys: a term used to describe men who prioritize their own desires and interests above the feelings of others in romantic relationships.

Sources:

– No Hard Feelings (https://www.netflix.com/title/81356472)

– Bodies (https://www.netflix.com/title/81197081)

– Upload (https://www.amazon.com/Upload-Season-3/dp/B09RZ888F2)

– Elite (https://www.netflix.com/title/80200942)

– Big Mouth (https://www.netflix.com/title/80117038)

– Bosch: Legacy (https://www.freevee.tv/show/bosch-legacy-series/)

– Wolf Like Me (https://www.peacocktv.com/)

– Fboy Island (https://www.cwtv.com/shows/fboy-island/)

– No Hard Feelings (https://www.netflix.com/title/81356472)