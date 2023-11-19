New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

This weekend, get ready to indulge in a delightful streaming feast of new movies and TV shows on popular platforms like Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. From heartbreaking tragedies to action-packed anime series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

TV Premieres

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix)

Prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as The Crown returns with its sixth season. This highly anticipated split season focuses on the final days of Princess Diana, played Elizabeth Debicki. Facing the challenges of life after her divorce from Prince Charles, Diana finds solace in a new romance with Dodi Fayed. However, the constant presence of paparazzi takes a toll on her mental health, leaving an impact on her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The tragic end of Diana’s life in a Paris tunnel poses a threat to the future of the monarchy, putting Queen Elizabeth, portrayed Imelda Staunton, in a difficult position.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV Plus)

Step into the Monsterverse on your television screen with this exciting new series. After the destructive events of Godzilla in 2014, schoolteacher Cate embarks on a journey to Japan to uncover her late father’s connection to the mysterious organization, Monarch. Clues lead her to Army officer Lee Shaw, portrayed Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, as they unravel buried secrets and face monstrous threats.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Fans of Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be delighted this anime series adaptation of the beloved graphic novels. Follow Scott as he meets his dream girl Ramona Flowers and must overcome the challenge of defeating her seven evil exes to win her heart. The original cast returns to voice their characters, making this a must-watch for Scott Pilgrim enthusiasts.

A Murder at the End of the World (FX on Hulu)

Embrace the classic murder mystery genre with a modern twist. In this limited series, a group of guests gathers at a remote country house, only to be faced with a mysterious murder. Enter Darby Hart, a tech-savvy Gen Z hacker played Emma Corrison, who must use her sleuthing skills to unravel the truth before the killer strikes again. With influences from Agatha Christie and acclaimed filmmakers like Rian Johnson and Kenneth Branagh, this series promises suspense and intrigue.

Julia Season 2 (Max)

Join the extraordinary culinary journey of Julia Child as the beloved cooking icon and her husband, Paul, venture to France. Julia, portrayed Sarah Lancashire, basks in her newfound fame as her cooking show hits television screens. However, her success brings unexpected changes and challenges upon their return to the United States. Indulge in the delightful flavors of the French Riviera and witness the transformative power of Julia’s culinary expertise.

NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service expands its global reach with NCIS: Sydney. Join American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police members as they work together on a multinational task force to combat increasing naval crimes in the Indo-Pacific region. This spinoff proves that the NCIS franchise continues to captivate audiences with thrilling investigations and international collaborations.

Movie Premieres

Rustin (Netflix)

Dive into history with this biopic centered around Bayard Rustin, the brilliant mind behind the historic 1963 March on Washington. Colman Domingo delivers a captivating performance as Rustin, highlighting the challenges he faced as a gay activist overshadowed in history. The film explores Rustin’s collaboration with Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders, showcasing the power of nonviolent protest during a pivotal moment in American history.

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix)

Experience the magic of the holiday season with Jackie, played Brandy, who seemingly has the perfect life. However, when her college friend Charlotte, portrayed Heather Graham, unexpectedly shows up at her doorstep with her family, the truth behind the facade begins to unravel. This heartwarming tale reminds us that appearances can be deceiving and that true joy comes from the love and connections we share.

Dashing Through the Snow (Disney Plus)

Join Eddie, played Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, in this heartwarming holiday story as he rediscovers the spirit of Christmas. Once traumatized his childhood experiences, Eddie must accompany his estranged wife, Allison (Teyonah Parris), and their daughter on a journey that rekindles his belief in the magic of the holiday season.

