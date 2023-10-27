Discover the Best Weekend Entertainment Streaming Now on Netflix, Max, Hulu, and More

Looking for some thrilling entertainment options to enjoy this weekend? Look no further as we bring you a curated list of must-watch movies and TV shows available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. Whether you’re in the mood for spooky delights or a captivating drama, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

TV Premieres:

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 (HBO):

Experience the battle between old money and newly rising stars in late 19th-century New York. Follow Bertha Russell, played Carrie Coon, as she navigates the challenging path to gain society’s acceptance. Catch the premiere on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime):

Delve into the complexities of being a gay man in mid-century America in this miniseries based on the novel Thomas Mallon. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey give captivating performances as they embark on a secret romance that spans decades, navigating through various obstacles such as political turmoil and the AIDS crisis. Stream it now on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

“American Horror Stories” Season 3 (FX on Hulu):

Prepare for a chilling Halloween with the anthology spinoff of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy brings together a talented cast, including Lisa Rinna and Reid Scott, in four eerie new episodes. Each chapter presents a unique and terrifying story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stream it now on Hulu.

“Life on Our Planet” (Netflix):

Narrated Morgan Freeman and produced Steven Spielberg, this nature docu-series takes you on a captivating journey through Earth’s history and the five mass extinction events that shaped it. Witness stunning visuals and realistic depictions of extinct creatures as the series showcases the resilience and wonder of life. Stream it now on Netflix.

“South Park: Joining the Panderverse” (Paramount Plus):

Follow Cartman as he experiences unsettling dreams that hint at the end of his familiar life. Simultaneously, the adults of South Park grapple with the disruptions brought about artificial intelligence. Experience the hilarious madness of South Park in this special episode. Stream it now on Paramount Plus.

Notable New Episodes:

“Billions” Series Finale (Showtime):

Prepare for an exhilarating finale as the critically acclaimed series reaches its conclusion. Chuck Rhoades and Axe join forces to bring down their common adversary, Mike Prince, in a high-stakes battle that combines finance and politics. Catch the final episode on Showtime and Paramount Plus.

Movie Premieres:

“Pain Hustlers” (Netflix):

Emily Blunt delivers a powerful performance in this film that explores the devastating impact of the opioid crisis. Follow Liza Drake, a single mother who becomes entangled in the world of pharmaceutical sales. As she confronts her moral choices, she must also deal with her daughter’s deteriorating health. Stream it now on Netflix.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” (Peacock):

Fans of the popular horror game will be thrilled this movie adaptation. Josh Hutcherson stars as a security guard working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where he uncovers a horrifying secret. Watch as he fights for survival in this terrifying tale streaming now on Peacock.

“The Nun II” (Max):

Prepare for more supernatural horror with the latest installment in the Conjuring Universe. Experience chilling scares as the story unfolds, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Stream it now on Max.

With this diverse selection of gripping entertainment options, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste. Prepare to be entertained, enthralled, and, in some cases, terrified as you dive into these gripping movies and TV shows.

FAQ

Q: Where can I stream these movies and TV shows?

A: These movies and TV shows are available for streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix, Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus.

Q: When is the premiere of “The Gilded Age” Season 2?

A: “The Gilded Age” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

Q: Can I stream “American Horror Stories” Season 3?

A: Yes, “American Horror Stories” Season 3 can be streamed on Hulu.

Q: What is “Five Nights at Freddy’s” about?

A: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is a movie adaptation of the popular horror game. It follows a security guard working at a family entertainment center who discovers the animatronic mascots come to life at night.

Q: When does the series finale of “Billions” air?

A: The series finale of “Billions” airs on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.