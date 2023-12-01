Finding Fresh Entertainment: New Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

As the year comes to a close, streaming services are ensuring that entertainment continues to flow. Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching shows or prefer a cozy movie night, there is something for everyone this weekend. Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and other streaming platforms are offering a variety of new releases and returning favorites.

TV Premieres:

Virgin River season 5 part 2 (Netflix)

The beloved series Virgin River returns with the second part of its fifth season. Following the events of the previous installment, Mel discovers an earth-shattering truth about her family and must confront the implications of this revelation. Alongside this, she grapples with important decisions regarding her future. Premiering on Netflix this weekend, fans can expect emotional twists and turns in this heartwarming show.

Slow Horses season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

If you haven’t watched Slow Horses yet, you’ve been missing out on one of the best shows on television. This gripping mix of thriller, action, and mystery is back with its highly anticipated third season. Featuring Gary Oldman as the sardonic spymaster Jackson Lamb, the series delves into the world of MI5 agents facing a conspiracy that could impact their very existence. With sharp dialogue and stellar performances, Slow Horses is a must-watch for any fan of the genre.

New Series:

Bookie (Max)

From the mind of acclaimed creator Chuck Lorre comes Bookie, a dark and edgy sitcom. The story revolves around Danny, a seasoned bookie in Los Angeles facing the potential legalization of sports gambling in California. Danny, along with his diverse group of friends, tries to navigate the uncertain future while dealing with their own personal challenges. Expect plenty of laughs, risks, and unexpected twists in this unique series.

Obliterated (Netflix)

Cobra Kai’s creators present a thrilling action-comedy set in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. After successfully thwarting a major threat, an elite special forces team discovers that the danger isn’t over yet. They must race against time to find the real bomb hidden in the city, all while dealing with the lingering effects of their celebratory night. With a dash of The Hangover’s craziness, Obliterated delivers a wild ride filled with hilarious moments.

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

For fans of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, The Artful Dodger offers a fresh perspective on the beloved character. Set in 1950s Australia, the irreverent spinoff follows Jack Dawkins, the notorious pickpocket turned surgeon. Jack’s past comes knocking when Fagin tries to coax him back into a life of crime. Alongside the governor’s determined daughter, Jack finds himself caught in a web of challenges that test his skills and resolve.

Movie Premieres:

Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy brings his comedic talent to the holiday genre in Candy Cane Lane. Murphy plays Chris, a man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest. With the help of a mischievous elf named Pepper, the duo embarks on a chaotic adventure when Pepper’s magic spell brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, turning the town upside down. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming holiday ride.

Family Switch (Netflix)

Think Freaky Friday with a twist! Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead the cast of Family Switch, where parents Jess and Bill Walker find themselves experiencing a full body swap with their teenage children, CC and Wyatt. As they navigate each other’s lives, the family must come together to overcome obstacles and fulfill their important commitments. This light-hearted comedy is perfect for a fun family movie night.

May December (Netflix)

Inspired a scandalous true story, May December explores a melodramatic tale set in agone era. This captivating movie dives into a forbidden romance between individuals from different generations, delving into themes of love, societal expectations, and sacrifice. With its compelling storyline and breathtaking performances, May December is a film that captivates the heart and mind.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be entertained this weekend. With a wide range of shows and movies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Sit back, relax, and let the streaming services transport you to new and exciting worlds.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the new shows and movies mentioned?

A: Virgin River season 5 part 2, Slow Horses season 3, and Bookie are available on Netflix. Obliterated is exclusively on Netflix. The Artful Dodger is streaming on Hulu. Candy Cane Lane is on Prime Video, and Family Switch and May December can be found on Netflix.

Q: Are these shows and movies suitable for all ages?

A: Each show and movie has its own rating and content warnings. It is advised to check the parental guidance and rating before watching, especially for younger audiences.

Q: Are these shows and movies a continuation of previous seasons or standalone stories?

A: Virgin River season 5 part 2 continues the storyline from the previous episodes. Slow Horses season 3 builds upon the events of the previous seasons. The remaining shows and movies mentioned are standalone stories and can be enjoyed without prior knowledge.

Q: Can I binge-watch these shows in one sitting?

A: Yes, all the TV shows mentioned are available for binge-watching, allowing you to immerse yourself in the story at your own pace.

Q: How long are the episodes and movies?

A: The duration of each episode or movie may vary. It is recommended to check the individual show or movie’s runtime for more information.