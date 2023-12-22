New Film and TV Premieres to Binge-Watch This Christmas Weekend

Get cozy this Christmas weekend and indulge in some quality time with yourself or your loved ones streaming the latest shows and movies on various platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

New Doctor, Same Magic: The Church on Ruby Road

Ncuti Gatwa takes up the mantle as the Fifteenth Doctor in the highly anticipated Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” This special introduces Gatwa’s character to audiences as he embarks on a magical adventure with his new companion, Ruby Sunday. Join them as they unravel the mystery of stolen babies, confront monstrous goblins, and uncover the truth about Ruby Sunday’s own birth. You can catch the premiere of this special on Disney Plus in the US and Australia or on BBC One in the UK.

A Reimagined Mythology: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, gets a fresh and faithful adaptation in the form of a TV series on Disney Plus. Follow 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he discovers his divine heritage as Poseidon’s son and embarks on a thrilling quest to find Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. Together with his friends Annabeth and Grover, Percy must navigate a world of gods, monsters, and destiny. Stream all episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney Plus now.

A Dark Tale of Medical Malpractice: Dr. Death Season 2

Based on a true crime podcast, Dr. Death returns for its second season to unravel the shocking acts committed charismatic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, also known as the “Miracle Man.” Investigative journalist Benita Alexander uncovers dark secrets about Macchiarini’s unethical research practices as she produces a news special on his work. Experience the gripping drama and suspense of Dr. Death Season 2, available for streaming on Peacock.

Dive into Multiverse Madness: What If…? Season 2

Marvel’s animated anthology series, What If…?, delves into alternate timelines and explores the infinite possibilities of the multiverse. Join The Watcher as he guides viewers through new episodes that reimagine iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Experience captivating tales like “What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” and “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” Stream all episodes of What If…? Season 2 now on Disney Plus.

A Provocative Comedy Special: Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

For those seeking a break from holiday cheer, Ricky Gervais’ latest comedy special, Armageddon, offers a provocative and often-offensive comedic experience. Gervais explores topics such as the end of humanity, artificial intelligence, and the ups and downs of life’s milestones. Brace yourself for Gervais’ signature style, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

A Symphony of Love and Art: Maestro

The Oscar-contender, Maestro, directed Bradley Cooper, tells the story of composer Leonard Bernstein through a lens of love and art. Despite the controversy surrounding the prosthetic nose worn Cooper, the performances him and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre are acclaimed. Get swept away this biopic and its celebration of one of history’s most celebrated composers. Stream Maestro now on Netflix.

A Dark Summer at Saltburn: A Psychological Thriller

Saltburn, a psychological thriller directed Emerald Fennell, draws inspiration from classics like The Talented Mr. Ripley. Follow scholarship student Oliver Quick as he navigates the complex world of Oxford University and becomes entangled in the lives of the wealthy and enigmatic Catton family during a summer at their estate. Experience the terrors and shocking events that unfold in Saltburn, now available for streaming on Prime Video.

A Space Fantasy Epic: Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited space opera, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, finally hits the screen via Netflix. Journey to the outer edges of the galaxy and join Kora as she seeks a peaceful life in a village far from civilization. When their village is targeted a tyrannical regime, Kora and her allies must learn to fight together to save their world. Brace yourself for a mature space fantasy adventure that rivals Star Wars. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix.

Invasion of the Robots: The Creator

Hulu’s sci-fi action epic, The Creator, brings forth a world where robot overlords threaten humanity. Dive into a thrilling adventure that explores the fight for freedom against the all-powerful machines. Immerse yourself in the action and excitement of The Creator, available for streaming on Hulu.

This Christmas weekend, there is a wide variety of new shows and movies available for streaming that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of fantasy, mystery, sci-fi, or comedy, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your snacks, cozy up on the couch, and let the binge-watching begin!