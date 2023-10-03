Netflix to Remove Notable Titles in October 2023

In recent months, Netflix has been reducing the number of titles it removes from its platform. This is likely due to the streaming giant focusing more on original content and licensing fewer TV shows and movies. However, there are still several notable titles that will be leaving Netflix in October 2023.

One of the most prominent movies on the list is Quentin Tarantino’s breakout hit, “Reservoir Dogs.” This crime thriller propelled Tarantino into the spotlight and showcased his signature style of storytelling, featuring exceptional ensemble casts, intense violence, and an abundance of profanity.

If you’re in the mood for more neo-noir action, you can also catch Michael Mann’s “Collateral” before it leaves the platform. Starring Tom Cruise as a hitman on a contract killing spree who forces a taxi driver, played Jamie Foxx, to become an unwilling accomplice, this film offers intense thrills and suspense.

Other titles leaving Netflix in October include “The Expendables 2,” “One on One: Seasons 1-5,” “Coming to America,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3,” “Pride & Prejudice,” and “Steel Magnolias.”

If you want to enjoy these titles one last time before they disappear, make sure to watch them before October 31st. Additionally, remember to explore Netflix’s extensive collection of original content and check out their curated lists of the best movies and shows currently available on the platform.

