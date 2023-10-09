“Lupin Part 3 Takes Netflix Storm: A Guide to Other French Series and Movies on the Platform”

Omar Sy’s magnetic presence in the role of Assane in the Netflix series Lupin has captured the hearts of viewers, making it one of the most bingeable French hits on the streaming platform. With the release of Lupin Part 3, fans can expect another thrilling adventure filled with twists and turns. In fact, the new season has already skyrocketed to the second spot on Netflix’s US Top 10 ranking.

What sets Lupin apart is its ability to provide an easy and enjoyable binge-watching experience. The latest installment consists of only seven episodes, ensuring that fans will quickly devour them. But what’s next after finishing Part 3? While waiting for Netflix to announce Lupin Part 4, viewers can explore other fantastic French series and movies available on the platform.

Here are some notable French releases on Netflix:

1. Call My Agent (4 seasons): This series takes place in a top Paris talent firm, where agents navigate the demands of celebrity clients.

2. Women at War (1 season): Set during World War I, this show follows four French women as they face the consequences of war on the homefront.

3. Sentinelle: Olga Kurylenko stars as an elite French soldier who uses her skills to track down the man responsible for harming her sister.

4. AKA: This gritty crime film follows a special ops agent infiltrating a crime syndicate and forming an unexpected bond with the boss’ young son. It gained worldwide popularity upon its release due to its action-packed scenes and suspenseful story.

5. Chef’s Table: France (1 season): Created David Gelb, this series showcases innovative French chefs who push the boundaries of fine dining and reinvent culinary traditions.

6. Lords of Scam: This series focuses on real-life thieves who conned the EU carbon quota system, leading to a gripping tale of deception and betrayal.

7. The Masked Scammer: A documentary that delves into the life of a master con artist who scammed millions from French elites, featuring interviews with accomplices and victims.

8. Lost Bullet: A mechanic with a criminal past must find a missing car containing evidence of his innocence in this thrilling film.

9. Athena: The killing of a young boy ignites a violent conflict in a French community, with the victim’s older brothers at the center of the turmoil.

These recommendations offer a diverse range of genres, providing something for everyone to enjoy. So, while eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Lupin, viewers can immerse themselves in the captivating world of French storytelling.

Sources:

– Source article (original)

– Netflix