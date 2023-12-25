New Limited Series to Binge-Watch: A Supernatural Twist, Heart-Wrenching Stories, and Dark Secrets

When the holiday season is over, and you finally have a little time off to relax, there’s nothing better than indulging in a binge-worthy limited series. Whether you prefer supernatural tales, heart-wrenching stories, or dark secrets, we’ve got you covered. Here are some new limited series that arrived in 2023 on top streaming services.

High Desert: A Tale of Mystery and Intrigue

Apple TV Plus took a risk with their original series, High Desert. Starring Patricia Arquette as Peggy, an addict turned private investigator, this eight-part series takes you on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. With compelling performances from Matt Dillon and other talented actors, High Desert is a short and sweet series that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Lockwood & Co: Ghost-Hunting Adventures

Imagine if Harry, Ron, and Hermione left Hogwarts to form a supernatural agency in London. That’s the premise of Lockwood & Co, a Netflix series based on the popular Jonathan Stroud books. Join Lucy, Anthony, and George as they single-handedly hunt down ghosts while running a night-time business. Though it only lasted one season, this goth-rock infused show is a delightful and thrilling watch.

The Fall of the House of Usher: A Literary Orgy of Death

If you’re a fan of horror and dark tales, The Fall of the House of Usher is a must-watch. Created horror master Mike Flanagan, this Netflix series is a terrifying take on Edgar Allan Poe’s works. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, this series is a binge-worthy masterpiece.

Dear Edward: A Cathartic Tear-jerker

For those in the mood for an emotional journey, Dear Edward is the series for you. Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s novel, this Apple TV Plus series explores the aftermath of a plane crash and its impact on the sole survivor, a young boy named Edward. With powerful performances from Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton, Dear Edward will leave you with a cathartic release of emotions.

Transatlantic: A Light-hearted Escape to World War II

Travel back in time to the border of France and Spain during World War II with Transatlantic. This glossy Netflix series tells the true story of Americans and their allies working to help refugees escape the Nazis. With a touch of glamour and a captivating setting, Transatlantic offers a light-toned escape from the weight of historical events.

I’m A Virgo: A Surrealist Journey into Strangeness

From the mind of Boots Riley, the creator of Sorry To Bother You, comes I’m A Virgo, a surreal and bizarre series. Follow Cootie, a giant teenager, as he navigates the real world with his newfound friends. With high approval ratings and a unique allegorical tale, this Prime Video series is sure to be a mind-bending binge-watch.

The Crowded Room: Unveiling Dark Secrets

Tom Holland takes on a challenging role in The Crowded Room, an Apple TV Plus limited series. Based on a true story, Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a man caught in a murder case in New York in the ’70s. As the investigator delves deeper, dark secrets unravel, creating a gripping and psychological journey through the human mind.

Painkiller: Uncovering the Opioid Crisis

The real-life story of the opioid crisis is brought to life with Painkiller, a powerful Netflix series. Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba deliver stellar performances as they navigate the world of Purdue Pharma and the devastating effects of the drug OxyContin. With a concise six-episode run, Painkiller sheds light on an ongoing issue with gripping storytelling.

White House Plumbers: A Satirical Take on Infamous Scandals

Satirical and clever, White House Plumbers offers a fresh perspective on infamous scandals. Available on Max, Sky, and Binge, this series takes a humorous look at the Watergate scandal and the unconventional characters involved. With its sharp writing and brilliant performances, White House Plumbers is a binge-worthy comedic escape.

As the new year rolls in, don’t miss out on these captivating limited series. From supernatural adventures to heart-wrenching tales and intriguing secrets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and embark on a binge-watching adventure like no other.