Tis the Season for Glam: Celebrity Beauty Moments that Sparkle

As the year comes to a close, celebrities are bringing the heat with their glamorous hair and makeup looks. From Beyoncé’s stunning platinum blonde wig to Monica’s captivating black and white makeup, Hollywood’s finest are serving up some major inspiration for the holiday season.

Hair takes center stage in this lineup of beauty moments. While some celebrities opted for darker hues and neutral-toned nails, Beyoncé decided to go against the grain with a silver-toned, platinum blonde wig. Her warm, sparkly eyeshadow and neutral lip perfectly complemented her bold choice. On the other hand, Lori Harvey and Coco Jones both sported dark brown updos with nude nails, exuding a sophisticated elegance. Precious Lee and Ari Lennox embraced the natural look with their oval-shaped, neutral nails, letting their wavy, curly wigs flow freely.

When it comes to makeup, matte is back in full force. The holiday season calls for a full beat, and Chloe Bailey nailed it with her bold, matte brown lip paired with a sharp accent nail. Monica took a black and white approach to her makeup, adding an air of mystery to her look with dramatic, powdery shadow and statement eyelashes. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Amina Muaddi and Lori Harvey embraced the popular dewy beauty trend with dark-lined lip gloss. And then there’s Tracee Ellis Ross, who wiped it all clean with minimal makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

Check out these gorgeous celebrity beauty moments from the week and get ready to be inspired for your own holiday glamour.

