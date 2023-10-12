TikTok Hacks for a Tidy Closet

Having a cluttered closet can cause stress, procrastination, and dissatisfaction in your life. Professional organizers on TikTok have shared some helpful tips to help you get your closet in order.

One of the easiest ways to create a streamlined look in your closet is using matching hangers. This simple trick eliminates visual clutter. Opt for slimmer hangers like velvet ones to save space. If you prefer using different hanger types, try to keep the colors consistent for a cohesive look. You can donate your old hangers to local thrift stores or ask dry cleaners if they accept wire hangers.

To maximize shoe space, use shoe slots that double the number of pairs that fit on a single shelf. These adjustable slots can accommodate different heel or platform heights. Alternatively, stackable shoe boxes with a clear front window are a great option. They allow you to see the pairs inside without having to unstack anything.

Adding an upper shelf to your closet can provide extra vertical space. This simple project is great for storing out-of-season clothes or organizing kids’ closets with hand-me-downs. Labeling bins on the shelf can help you find what you need quickly.

For drawers in your closet, consider using drawer dividers and employing the “file fold” method popularized Marie Kondo. This technique allows you to see everything at once, making it easier to find what you’re looking for.

Purse stands are a great way to display your handbags and personalize your closet. Clear acrylic stands or shelf dividers are ideal for showcasing your bags while keeping them in shape.

Consider removing bi-fold closet doors, as they can be troublesome and restrict access to your closet. Making your closet an extension of your bedroom can help you stay organized and view it as part of your overall room design.

To keep two-piece swimwear sets together, use bikini bags with individual clear pouches that stand upright in your drawer. These bags are not only durable but can also double as travel packing tools.

Lastly, display your jewelry on felt trays to create a luxurious boutique look in your closet.

By implementing these TikTok hacks, you can achieve a tidy, functional, and aesthetically pleasing closet.

