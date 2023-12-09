Jammu and Kashmir Police Take Action Against Misuse of Social Media

Summary: In an effort to combat the spread of rumors and hateful content on social media, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken action against nine individuals. These individuals have allegedly uploaded videos and shared content containing inflammatory and seditious statements. The authorities in the region have issued guidelines to social media users in order to contain the spread of communally sensitive or terrorism-promoting content. This initiative aims to maintain peace and order in the district, and those found guilty of promoting anti-national or terrorism-related narratives will face strict legal consequences.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recently cracked down on social media users who have been misusing these platforms to spread rumors and hateful content. Acting in line with the guidelines issued the authorities, legal action has been initiated against these individuals in various districts across the region.

In Anantnag district, three individuals, namely Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie alias Ghazi Sir, have been identified as having uploaded videos on social media platforms containing hateful and abusive content. Similar action has been taken against Bilal Ahmad Wani from Baramulla, Sheeraz Ahmed Beigh from Pulwama, and Waseem Mushtaq Malik and Aadil Ahmed Rather from Ganderbal district.

The police officials have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order in the region. In Budgam district, two troublemakers have already been presented before the magistrate, with ongoing investigations into the matter.

The guidelines issued the district administrations aim to contain the spread of content that is communally sensitive or promotes terrorism and secessionism. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir V K Birdi, stressed that anyone found promoting anti-national or terrorism-related narratives, intentionally or unintentionally, will face stringent police action.

It is crucial for families to monitor their children’s activities on social media and ensure that they do not spread rumors or engage in activities that disrupt peace and public order. With these measures in place, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are determined to curb the misuse of social media and maintain a secure environment for all.