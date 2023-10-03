Easy and Affordable Make-Ahead Breakfast Ideas

Looking for easy and budget-friendly breakfast options that you can prepare in advance? The Eat Cheap and Healthy subreddit has got you covered. From breakfast burritos to yogurt bowls, here are some delicious ideas that will save you time and effort in the morning.

One surprising revelation from the subreddit is that homemade breakfast burritos actually freeze well. Simply fill them with your choice of meat(s), eggs, cheese, veggies, and rice, and make a batch to freeze. If you prefer a crispy texture, you can cook them in a skillet or air fryer after microwaving.

Omelette cups, commonly referred to as “egg muffins” or “crustless mini quiches,” are another make-ahead breakfast option. Fill muffin tins with beaten eggs and your favorite fillings like sausage, peppers, and onions. You can even line the tin with bacon for added flavor.

If you enjoy oatmeal, baked oatmeal is a great option for make-ahead breakfasts. Bake oatmeal with your choice of fruits, nuts, and spices in a pan, and refrigerate until it solidifies. Slice into individual portions and enjoy a hassle-free breakfast each day.

For smoothie lovers, rather than saving a smoothie for later in a jar, the subreddit suggests blending the ingredients the night before (minus the ice) and placing the blender pitcher in the fridge. In the morning, simply blend with ice to your desired consistency.

Breakfast sandwiches, similar to burritos, also freeze well. You can opt for a bagel, English muffin, or toast, and fill it with cheese, eggs, and your choice of meat. Microwave or prepare a larger batch in a skillet or baking pan.

If you own a rice cooker, you can use its timer function to make oatmeal overnight. This way, you wake up to a steaming pot of oatmeal without having to cook it in the morning.

For those who prefer a deconstructed breakfast, you can boil and store eggs, bake bacon, and refrigerate them. Grab a few of each on your way out the door, and add a banana, bagel, or other desired items to complete your meal.

Yogurt bowls are another portable breakfast option. Layer yogurt and your favorite toppings in a mason jar or grab a yogurt cup and trail mix for added flavor and texture.

Lastly, if you love potato-based breakfasts, you can make a hash bowl combining potatoes, eggs, cheese, meat, and veggies. Prepare a batch in advance and enjoy a hearty and satisfying breakfast without the morning prep.

By incorporating these make-ahead breakfast ideas into your routine, you can ensure a healthy and convenient start to your day. Give them a try and simplify your mornings!

