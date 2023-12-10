Celebrities Explain Why They No Longer Sign Autographs

Summary: Many celebrities have decided to stop signing autographs in recent years. While some cite concerns about their signatures being sold online, others simply prefer to avoid causing a commotion in public. Regardless of their reasons, these celebrities still enjoy engaging in conversations with their fans.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish made the decision to stop signing autographs after realizing that many of the things she signed were being sold for profit. Backlash ensued when she was booed paparazzi for refusing to sign anything. In an Instagram video, Billie explained that she still enjoys taking photos with fans but no longer feels comfortable signing autographs.

2. William Shatner

William Shatner is selective about when he signs autographs. He is willing to do so during conventions but avoids doing it in public to prevent chaos. Shatner explained that if he were to sign for one person, it would quickly escalate into a long line of requests.

3. Bill Hader

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader stopped signing autographs when he discovered that many of them were being sold online. He shared an upsetting experience of an autograph seeker sending his young son to get something signed in the middle of the night. Since then, Hader has adopted a policy of not signing any autographs.

4. Bryan Cranston

In 2018, Bryan Cranston announced that he would no longer sign autographs. Overwhelmed the high volume of requests, Cranston expressed his desire to take a different approach. While he no longer signs autographs, he still enjoys interacting with fans and taking selfies with them.

5. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney has a different perspective on autographs. He finds the act of writing his name on random items to be strange and prefers having genuine conversations with people. McCartney believes that celebrity culture can be peculiar and would rather connect with fans on a more personal level.

While these celebrities may have different reasons for no longer signing autographs, they all share a common desire to engage with their fans in meaningful ways. Whether through photos or conversations, they continue to appreciate the support and enthusiasm of their admirers.