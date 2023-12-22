Discover the Understated Luxury Brands Loved Celebrities

Celebrities are known for their luxurious lifestyles, but many of them have also embraced a more understated and timeless approach to fashion. Quiet luxury, as it’s called, is all about forgoing flashy designer pieces in favor of versatile basics that will stand the test of time. Here are some celebrity-favorite brands that epitomize this quiet luxury aesthetic.

Toteme

Swedish brand Toteme is loved celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid. Its high-quality, neutral pieces are perfect for creating a modern uniform that can be dressed up or down.

The Row

Founded Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row is known for its label-less clothing and minimalist designs. A favorite of Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, this brand is all about letting the product speak for itself.

Max Mara

Italian fashion label Max Mara is renowned for its luxurious outerwear, particularly its wrap and teddy coats. Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Nicky Hilton are just a few of the celebrities who own these timeless pieces.

Khaite

Khaite gained fame after Katie Holmes wore their cashmere cardigan-and-bra set, and it has been a hit with celebrities ever since. Sofia Richie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Issa Rae have all embraced the brand’s elevated wardrobe staples.

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli’s minimalist cashmere sweaters are a favorite of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Known for their understated elegance, these sweaters are perfect for a more reserved and sophisticated look.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana is loved celebrities and “Succession” costume designers alike. Their understated basics, including petite purses, have been spotted on the arms of Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie, and Dakota Johnson.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta has long been a master of the minimalist-yet-luxe look. The brand’s accessories, like their iconic leather hobo bag, have become must-have items for celebrities like Sofia Richie and Kendall Jenner.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the go-to brand for minimalist closet staples with a touch of all-American design. Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, and Emma Watson have all been spotted wearing Ralph Lauren pieces at sporting events.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander has been creating tailored, luxe designs since the 1970s. Loved celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Diane Kruger, this brand embodies timeless elegance and understated luxury.

Quiet luxury is all about investing in high-quality, versatile pieces that will last for years to come. By embracing brands like these, you too can achieve a sophisticated and effortless style that is favored celebrities worldwide.