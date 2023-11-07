New Survey Highlights Concerns and Calls for Action Against Online Disinformation

A recent global survey has revealed that over 85% of people are deeply concerned about the impact of online disinformation and believe it has already harmed their country’s politics. The United Nations has also recognized the urgent need to tackle this phenomenon, emphasizing the risks it poses to social cohesion, peace, and stability.

The survey, commissioned Unesco and conducted pollster Ipsos in 16 countries, with a total of 2.5 billion potential voters, further highlighted the pressing need for effective regulation. It revealed that 56% of internet users primarily obtain their news from social media, surpassing traditional media sources like TV and news websites. However, trust in the information provided social media was significantly lower compared to traditional media.

Notably, 68% of respondents across all countries identified social media as the platform where fake news is most widespread. This belief was prevalent across different age groups, social backgrounds, and political preferences. Additionally, 67% said they had witnessed hate speech online, with a higher percentage among respondents under the age of 35.

The survey highlighted that 85% of respondents worry about the influence of disinformation, while an overwhelming majority of 87% already perceive it as having a significant impact on national politics. Looking ahead, most respondents expect disinformation to play a role in future elections.

Amidst growing concerns, 88% of respondents believe that governments and regulators must address disinformation and hate speech, with 90% calling for action from social media platforms themselves. The need for vigilance was particularly emphasized during election campaigns, with 89% demanding government and regulatory intervention and 91% expecting social media platforms to be more alert when democracy is at stake.

