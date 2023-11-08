A Magnificent Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV at a Discount Price

Looking for a stunning TV upgrade? Look no further! The Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV, a top-of-the-line model, is currently available at a discounted price of €500 off. And there’s more! You can also enjoy a €300 cashback offer. Now that’s a deal worth considering!

Usually priced at €3,499, the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV is now available for just €2,999 (plus €49.99 delivery) at EuronicsXXL Johann+Wittner. That’s a substantial saving of around 14%. But the savings don’t end there!

If you take advantage of the Sony Cashback Promotion running until November 12, 2023, you can receive an additional €300 cashback. This brings the final price down to an impressive €2,699, which represents a remarkable 25% discount off the original retail price.

Now, let’s delve into the remarkable features of the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV that make it worth every penny:

1. Immersive Size: With a massive 77-inch (76.7″) display, prepare to be captivated the stunning visuals.

2. Incredible Picture Quality: The OLED panel, boasting true 10-bit color depth and a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution (UHD / 4K / 2160p), guarantees lifelike images and sharp details.

3. Dynamic HDR Support: Enjoy a visual feast with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, making every scene pop with vibrant colors and enhanced contrast.

4. Smooth Motion: The TV offers a wide range of refresh rates, from 40 Hz to 120 Hz, ensuring that fast-paced action sequences and sports events are displayed seamlessly.

5. Powerful Processor: The ARM Cortex-A73 quad-core processor, running at 1800MHz, coupled with 3 GB of RAM, ensures swift and smooth performance for all your entertainment needs.

6. Cutting-Edge Software: Powered Google TV (Android 12), the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, granting you quick access to your favorite apps and content.

7. Enhanced Connectivity: With dual triple tuners, LAN and wireless connections, multiple USB ports, and HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 ports featuring HDCP 2.3 / VRR / HFR / ALLM / ARC / eARC support, you can seamlessly connect all your devices and enjoy high-quality audio and video.

With its impressive features and the significant discount being offered, the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV presents an unbeatable proposition. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your viewing experience with this remarkable television.

FAQ:

Q: What is the original price of the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV?

A: The original price of the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV is €3,499.

Q: How much can I save with the current discount?

A: With the current discount, you can save €500 off the original price.

Q: Is there a cashback offer available?

A: Yes, there is a cashback offer of €300 available through the Sony Cashback Promotion until November 12, 2023.

Q: What are the key features of the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV?

A: The key features of the Sony XR-77A83L OLED TV include a 77-inch display, OLED panel with true 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, a wide range of refresh rates, a powerful quad-core processor, Google TV (Android 12) operating system, and comprehensive connectivity options.