How TikTok Can Help You Reduce Waste in the Kitchen

TikTok has become a popular platform not only for entertainment but also for informative content. While it may be known for its abundance of misinformation and conspiracy theories, there is a wholesome side to the app that offers valuable cooking and food content. These short and snappy videos provide easy-to-follow tips and hacks, making it an excellent resource for those looking to reduce waste in the kitchen, particularly for vegan cooking.

One of the benefits of using TikTok for cooking is its format. The short videos get straight to the point, making it easier for viewers to grasp the recipe or hack being demonstrated. Additionally, TikTok’s algorithm is designed to keep users engaged suggesting similar content that aligns with their interests. This means that once you start interacting with cooking content, you will be exposed to more recipes and tips that cater to your preferences and lifestyle.

TikTok also provides a platform for anyone who is skilled in the kitchen, regardless of their expertise. This means you can find content from both professional chefs and everyday cooks, allowing for more diverse and relatable recipes. For example, you might come across hacks for making a simple pasta dish taste delicious in no time, which is more useful for most people than a complicated recipe from a Michelin-starred chef.

Here are a few of our favorite vegan and low-waste TikTok hacks that can help you level up your cooking while reducing waste:

1. Store green onions in water: By growing store-bought green onions in water on your counter, you can have a steady supply of fresh greens. Once they outgrow the counter, you can even plant them in your yard.

2. Revive stale sourdough: Don’t let stale bread go to waste. Simply douse it with water and pop it in the oven for 30 minutes to enjoy fresh-tasting bread again.

3. Save banana peels: Instead of throwing away banana peels, add them to a jar with water and let them sit overnight. The resulting nutrient-rich water can be used to nourish your houseplants or blended into a smoothie.

4. Make Just Egg stretch further: If you love Just Egg but find it expensive, mix it with chickpea flour to make it last longer without compromising taste or texture.

5. Make peanut sauce with old peanut butter: Don’t discard that empty peanut butter jar just yet. Use it as a base for a delicious vegan peanut sauce.

6. Make your own tofu with any legume: You don’t need to buy traditional soybean tofu from the store. Instead, make your own tofu at home using any legume you have on hand, such as chickpeas or lentils.

7. Freeze leafy greens: Reduce food waste freezing leafy greens into convenient cooking cubes to ensure they stay fresh and ready to use.

8. Make strawberry top vinegar: Instead of tossing away strawberry tops, infuse them in white vinegar to create a zesty salad dressing.

TikTok has become a go-to resource for cooking tips and hacks, particularly for those interested in vegan and low-waste cooking. By training your algorithm to show you more relevant content, you can discover a wealth of creative and efficient ideas to enhance your culinary skills while minimizing food waste.

