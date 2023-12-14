Title: Modernizing Holiday Etiquette While Keeping the Spirit Alive

Summary:

In the spirit of the holiday season, there are certain etiquette rules that Southerners have traditionally adhered to. However, as times change, so do etiquette norms. While some may argue that certain traditions are outdated, the core values of appreciation and respect remain timeless. Let’s explore some etiquette rules for holiday gatherings that may be up for negotiation in today’s modern world.

Gone with Assigned Seats

Formal dinners that once required assigned seating have given way to a more relaxed approach. Open seating brings a buffet-style atmosphere, encouraging mingling and creating a laid-back and enjoyable atmosphere for guests.

Breaking Away from the Kids’ Table

The concept of the kids’ table has its upsides and downsides. While it can be a delightful experience for young ones to reconnect with siblings and cousins without constant parental supervision, it can also mean burdening older “children” with babysitting duties. Hosts may consider reorganizing or eliminating the kids’ table altogether, allowing for a multi-generational holiday meal that creates lasting memories for the entire family.

Letting Go of Fine China

While some hosts take pride in showcasing their best dinnerware, it is no longer a requirement to use fine china for holiday meals. The formality of the event is entirely up to the host, whether they choose to use heirloom china or opt for adorable paper plates found at the local shop. The focus should be on creating lovely memories and a warm atmosphere.

Relaxing Holiday Dress Codes

The days of strict dress codes for holiday parties are fading away. Casual attire is becoming more accepted, as the emphasis shifts from formalities to enjoying the moment. Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately according to the event’s tone while still respecting any specified instructions on the invitation.

Reimagining Holiday Cards

The tradition of sending physical holiday cards is not as prevalent as it once was. With the advancement of technology, alternative ways of sending warm holiday wishes have become the norm. Whether one chooses to send cards, emails, or e-cards, the decision is personal and should align with one’s preferences.

Flexible Decorating Timelines

Traditionally, Christmas decorations were put up after Thanksgiving. However, younger generations tend to follow store dates more closely, allowing for more flexible decorating timelines. Ultimately, the choice of when to adorn the house with holiday décor depends on personal preference.

In conclusion, while some holiday etiquette rules are evolving with the times, the core values of love, respect, gratitude, and creating meaningful memories remain at the heart of any celebration. As Southern traditions adapt to modern lifestyles, it’s important to remember that honoring the spirit of the season is what truly matters.