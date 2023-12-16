Celebrities Embrace Vaping Culture in Public

Summary:

Celebrities are not immune to the allure of vaping, joining the vast number of individuals who have embraced this popular trend. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Gaga, famous figures have been spotted vaping in public, showcasing their personal preferences and adding fuel to the vaping culture. This article explores the experiences of some well-known celebrities and their relationship with vaping.

Leonardo DiCaprio:

Leonardo DiCaprio, beloved Hollywood star, has been an avid vaping enthusiast since 2009. Often seen at high-profile events and casual outings, DiCaprio is known for enjoying flavorful e-cigarettes. Perhaps his vaping habit helps him curb his cigarette smoking habit, as many speculate.

Johnny Depp:

Famed actor Johnny Depp has also joined the ranks of celebrity vapers. His interest in vaping was first observed during the filming of the 2010 movie, The Tourist. Since then, Depp has been frequently spotted with an e-cigarette in hand, choosing this alternative to combat his previous reliance on cigarettes.

Katy Perry:

Pop icon Katy Perry has been enjoying the vaping experience since 2011. Perry often opts for a simple vape pen setup, which she proudly flaunts during public appearances and prestigious events like the Golden Globes. Given the potential harm that cigarettes can cause to her vocal cords, vaping may be her preferred choice for nicotine intake.

Isla Fisher:

Renowned actress Isla Fisher is known for her exceptional performances, as well as her affinity for vaping. Fisher has been frequently captured vaping in public, utilizing a variety of e-cigarette devices. Even in her movie, Now You See Me, Fisher was seen taking drags from an e-cigarette, highlighting her personal preference for this alternative.

Dan Bilzerian:

Instagram sensation Dan Bilzerian is not shy about his love for vaping. This well-known figure often posts pictures of himself enjoying both cannabis and nicotine products through his vaping sessions. In fact, Bilzerian is so passionate about vaping that he even established his own vaping brand, Ignite Vape, and exclusively uses his own products.

Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga, a vocal advocate for overcoming smoking habits, turned to vaping to combat her intense addiction. Previously smoking up to 40 cigarettes a day, Gaga now opts for an elegant vape setup, potentially including THC products to address anxiety issues.

Bruno Mars:

While it was reported that Bruno Mars turned to e-cigarettes as a promise to his mother, he was recently seen lighting a cigarette on stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards. It remains unclear whether Mars has picked up his cigarette smoking habit again, but he has been known to carry a cigarette-like e-cigarette to help reduce temptations.

Tom Hardy:

Similar to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy is frequently seen with his vaping device, whether at public events or during interviews. The actor’s love for vaping is evident on sets like Peaky Blinders and Venom, where he often accessorizes his vape with a bullet drip tip, adding a unique touch to his vaping experience.

Celebrities embracing vaping in public serves as a testament to the widespread popularity of this trend. As the vaping culture continues to grow, it’s not surprising to see influential figures in the entertainment industry proudly showcasing their own personalized vaping experiences.