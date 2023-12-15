Chemical Release at ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals Prompts Shelter-in-Place in La Porte

A recent incident at ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals in La Porte, Texas has led to a chemical emergency, triggering a shelter-in-place order. Reportedly, a release of phosgene, a highly toxic chemical, was the cause of the emergency. The order was lifted approximately an hour after it was issued.

The office of emergency management confirmed that eight individuals were taken to hospitals due to exposure to the chemical. However, all eight individuals were reported to be in stable condition upon leaving the facility.

Authorities instructed residents residing south of Fairmont between Bay Area and S. 16th Street to shelter in place. The situation has since been resolved, and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals released a statement acknowledging the rupture of a pressure release device, resulting in the release of phosgene at their La Porte facility. The company stated that they have successfully contained the release and shut down their processes in order to prevent further incidents. Thankfully, no injuries were reported at ALTIVIA’s facility.

Phosgene, the chemical involved in the incident, is known to be highly toxic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to phosgene can cause severe respiratory distress and other harmful health effects.

ALTIVIA emphasized their commitment to employee safety, the surrounding communities, and the environment. They are actively working with the City of La Porte, Harris County, and other governmental entities to ensure an appropriate response to the incident.

The incident at ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures in the chemical industry and the need for prompt emergency responses to protect both workers and the public.