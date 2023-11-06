Revolutionizing the Coffee Experience: LG’s Stunning Transparent OLED Table

In an exciting collaboration, LG Display has joined forces with Starbucks to create a truly innovative addition to the coffee giant’s repertoire. The result is an extraordinary 8-meter-long ‘Transparent OLED Table’ that has taken center stage at Starbucks’ Yeosu Dolsan DT store. This cutting-edge piece not only adds a futuristic touch to the environment but also introduces a new way for customers to interact with their surroundings.

This transparent OLED table, which features 12 55-inch transparent OLEDs, serves as the focal point on the store’s first floor. However, its appeal goes beyond aesthetics. When cups are placed on the table, sensors trigger a captivating wave effect that surrounds the cup, mesmerizing customers and setting a distinct atmosphere for their visit.

The partnership between LG Display and Starbucks has garnered overwhelming attention, turning the Yeosu Dolsan DT store into a local attraction that has attracted more than 20,000 visitors in just 10 days. The store continues to maintain an impressive average of 2,000 visitors on weekdays, cementing its status as a must-visit destination.

LG Display’s transparent OLED technology, now being produced on a mass scale globally, showcases its ability to project light from individual pixels while providing an unparalleled view beyond the screen. This technology offers accurate color expression, design flexibility, and durability, making it ideal for various settings.

This collaboration is not the first time LG Display and Starbucks have come together to showcase groundbreaking technology. Previously exhibited at the Shinsegae Universe Festival and K-Display 2023, this partnership has consistently pushed the boundaries of customer experiences.

Looking ahead, LG Display plans to expand its transparent OLED lineup, introducing 77-inch and 30-inch options to provide customers with a wider range of choices.

The collaboration between LG Display and Starbucks paves the way for the integration of technology and cultural experiences. It promises a future where innovative collaborations across various industries bring endless possibilities to life.

FAQs

1. What is a transparent OLED table?

A transparent OLED table is a cutting-edge piece of furniture that utilizes transparent OLED technology. It consists of transparent OLED panels that can project light from individual pixels while allowing an unobstructed view through the screen.

2. How does the transparent OLED table at Starbucks work?

The transparent OLED table at Starbucks features sensors that are triggered when cups are placed on it. These sensors create a mesmerizing wave effect around the cup, enhancing the interactive experience for customers.

3. How has the transparent OLED table been received at Starbucks?

The transparent OLED table at Starbucks has received an overwhelmingly positive response. The Yeosu Dolsan DT store, where the table is located, has become a local attraction, drawing in over 20,000 visitors within its first 10 days of operation.

4. What are the advantages of LG Display’s transparent OLED technology?

LG Display’s transparent OLED technology offers several advantages, including accurate color expression, design flexibility, low heat emission, and durability. It provides a unique and immersive viewing experience while seamlessly blending into different environments.

5. Are there any future plans for the transparent OLED table?

LG Display has expressed its intent to expand its transparent OLED lineup to include larger and smaller options. This expansion will provide consumers with a wider array of choices for incorporating transparent OLED technology into their spaces.