Goa Police Registers FIRs After Social Media Post Hurts Sentiments of Muslim Community

Goa police has registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) at Margao and Ponda police stations against unknown persons after a social media post, which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. The posts were made in fake accounts on Instagram. Goa police has formed an eight-member team to investigate the case and a team has been dispatched to Karnataka in connection with the case.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that Deputy Superintendent of Police Tushar Vernekar is monitoring the developments in the case. The investigating team has contacted Instagram, who have informed Goa police that it will take a minimum of four days to share the details of the accounts used to post the offensive content. If the person responsible for the Instagram post is within India, the Goa police will bring them to Goa and proceed with the arrest. If the accused is in a foreign country, a case will still be registered against them and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Haj Committee Chairman, Urfan Mulla, along with the BJP Minority Cell and Jamaats, met with the Chief Minister to discuss the offensive Instagram post. They demanded swift action against the accused, stating that the post contained derogatory references to Prophet Muhammad and was intended to incite communal tensions.

Definitions:

FIR: First Information Report – A written document prepared the police when they receive information about the commission of a cognizable offense. It is the first step in the criminal justice process.

Sentiments: Feelings or emotions

Jamaats: Religious gatherings

Sources: Times of India