The Bizarre Culinary Habits of Famous Celebrities

Summary: Many celebrities have contributed to cookbooks with recipes that range from eccentric to downright dangerous. From Elizabeth Taylor’s Steak and Peanut Butter Sandwich to Marilyn Monroe’s Warm Egg Smoothie, these culinary creations showcase the unique tastes and questionable dietary choices of the rich and famous.

1. Elizabeth Taylor’s Steak and Peanut Butter Sandwich: In her 1987 diet book, Elizabeth Takes Off, Elizabeth Taylor shared a recipe that consisted of a hamburger or steak on whole wheat toast spread with peanut butter. Although this combination may sound bizarre, Taylor claimed it helped her lose weight.

2. Jacqueline Kennedy’s Caviar Baked Potato: Another celebrity with an unconventional diet was Jacqueline Kennedy. Her weight-loss strategy included a single baked potato topped with sour cream and caviar every day. While it may be tastier than Taylor’s peanut butter burger, the cost of caviar could quickly drain your wallet.

3. Dean Martin’s Burgers and Bourbon: Dean Martin’s contribution to The Celebrity Cookbook was a simple yet questionable recipe. It called for ground beef, bourbon, and four hamburger patties cooked on a TV tray. This recipe seemed more like a cry for help than a genuine culinary creation.

4. Patty Duke’s Wineburger: In a 1978 cookbook benefiting a rehab facility, Patty Duke and John Astin shared their favorite recipe for a hamburger cooked in red wine. Served in a bowl with alfalfa sprouts on top, this peculiar combination certainly raised eyebrows.

5. Tippi Hedren’s ‘Seafood Delight’: Tippi Hedren’s recipe included a variety of canned fish, including crab, shrimp, and lobster. Mixed with other ingredients, topped with crushed potato chips, and baked, this dish might not be as delightful as its name suggests.

6. Carole Lombard’s Chicken Mousse: Carole Lombard’s recipe for chicken mousse was a laborious process involving whipping cream, chopping chicken and almonds, cooking egg yolks with broth and gelatin, and combining everything together. It may not sound appetizing, but it certainly demanded dedication.

7. Norma Shearer’s Bacon Liver: Norma Shearer’s recipe consisted of alternating layers of chicken livers and bacon. This artery-clogging dish was definitely not for the faint of heart, both figuratively and literally.

8. Marilyn Monroe’s Warm Egg Smoothie: Perhaps the most alarming recipe comes from Marilyn Monroe. She claimed to start her day heating a cup of milk, cracking two eggs into it, whipping it with a fork, and drinking it. This unusual concoction may have posed health risks for those who attempted to emulate Marilyn’s morning routine.

While these celebrity recipes are certainly intriguing, it’s important to remember that not all culinary creations are meant to be replicated. Tastes and dietary choices vary widely, and what suits one person may not suit another. So, proceed with caution when trying out these eccentric recipes from the rich and famous.