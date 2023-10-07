Best New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix: American Made, Ballerina, Fair Play, and More

This week, Netflix has added some exciting new movies and TV shows to its collection. Among the highlights are the action-packed thriller “American Made” and the intense Korean action thriller “Ballerina.” Fans of mystery thrillers won’t want to miss “Fair Play,” which has already gained popularity and positive reviews. Also, the hit French series “Lupin” returns with its highly anticipated Part 3. And for sports enthusiasts, there’s the captivating documentary series “Beckham,” which explores the life and career of soccer superstar David Beckham.

Directed Doug Liman, “American Made” tells the story of Barry Seal, a pilot who worked for the CIA and became involved in smuggling operations with the Medellin cartel. Starring Tom Cruise, the movie has received rave reviews for Cruise’s standout performance.

“Ballerina,” directed Chung-Hyung Lee, is a gripping action thriller that showcases impressive stunts and thrilling moments. This film is the latest addition to Netflix’s growing collection of Korean cinema, which has been receiving acclaim in recent years.

“Mystery thriller “Fair Play” is another exciting addition to Netflix. The movie follows the story of a couple whose relationship is tested when one of them unexpectedly receives a promotion. With brilliant performances from the leads, this film is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In Part 3 of the popular French series “Lupin,” Assane finds himself in hiding and must make a difficult decision to protect his family. This thrilling action crime drama continues to captivate viewers with its fast pace and exceptional performances.

For sports fans, “Beckham” provides an intimate look into the life and career of soccer legend David Beckham. Through archived footage and interviews with Beckham, his wife Victoria, and others close to him, this documentary series offers a unique perspective on his journey to becoming a global superstar.

In addition to these new releases, Netflix has also added the critically acclaimed film “A Beautiful Mind,” starring Russell Crowe, and the superhero blockbuster “The Amazing Spider-Man” featuring Andrew Garfield. And for those feeling nostalgic, the animated classic “The Road to El Dorado” is now available to stream.

With such a diverse range of new movies and TV shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix this week.

